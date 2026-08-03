Man arrested in Athens after Scottish woman’s body found in suitcase
Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, was found in the Kypseli district of Athens on 18 July, days after she was reported missing.
Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, was found in the Kypseli district of Athens on 18 July, days after she was reported missing.
Making the announcement during the official flag-off ceremony for the team, Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi said the initiative marks a five-fold increase from the Sh500,000 awarded at the 2022 Birmingham Games.
Their group was among the first to conclude its fixtures, leaving the Scots in suspense as they awaited results from other matches to determine their fate in Group C, where they finished third.
Yet for all the spark and spectacle, Scotland’s energy and invention were undone by profligacy in front of goal and a ruthlessly efficient Swiss side, who left Dunfermline with a 4-3 win from a breathless friendly.
Hogg’s retirement, announced two months before the Rugby World Cup and attributed at the time to physical wear and tear, followed a four-year spell at Exeter Chiefs after leaving Glasgow Warriors in 2019.