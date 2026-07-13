Last call as KMTC closes March 2026 admission deferment window
The opportunity is only available to students who had already received admission letters for the March 2026 intake but could not join the institution for different reasons.
The opportunity is only available to students who had already received admission letters for the March 2026 intake but could not join the institution for different reasons.
Speaking during the release of the placement results, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the move is intended to provide students with sufficient time to make informed decisions about their academic and career paths before reporting to their respective institutions.
In a statement on Saturday, the association called for more strategic enforcement, emphasizing that road safety measures must go hand in hand with passenger welfare.
The placement agency encouraged applicants to ensure they meet the set qualifications before completing the process online.
To qualify for the diploma, applicants must have attained at least a C plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.
Experts say the surge in small, often unplanned schools has worsened the teacher shortage, particularly in remote areas. Emmanuel Manyasa, Executive Director of Usawa Agenda, noted that having multiple small schools in one locality creates staffing pressures, as each requires the same number of teachers regardless of student numbers.
The KCSE written papers are set to run from November 3 to November 21, lasting 18 days. The Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) will see 1,130,669 learners participate, while another 1,298,089 candidates have registered for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA). Both assessments are scheduled between October 27 and November 6.
The model, if adopted, could resemble systems in other countries where scholarship recipients, such as athletes or military trainees, are required to fulfill service duties before exploring private sector roles.
The Bill, sponsored by Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, proposes amendments to the Registration of Persons Act, CAP 107. Once enacted, schools will have 30 days to register any student who turns 18. Currently, individuals are required to report to a registration officer within 90 days of their birthday, and failure to do so is an offence.
The debate follows a government directive that had earlier extended the application deadline for first-year university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) learners to September 14, 2025.
The unrest began on Monday, September 15, when students took to the streets to protest allegations of corruption and fee hikes.
The agency announced that Sh26.1 billion has already been sent to universities and Sh7.9 billion to TVET institutions for the 2024/2025 academic year.
The 2024/2025 University Statistics report shows that the student-teacher ratio in public universities worsened, rising from 40.77 in 2023 to 44.36 in 2024, as enrolment climbed from 411,349 to 469,688 students.
Ogamba noted that disbursement of HELB loans to first-year university students will begin on August 15, 2025, in line with the reopening of institutions.
Only four out of ten Grade 4 learners nationwide could read and understand a Grade 3 English story, while in North Eastern Kenya, just two in ten demonstrated this ability.
HELB CEO Monari, while addressing Members of Parliament, warned that the board is grappling with a major shortfall of Sh12.9 billion, making it impossible to fund 100,000 new students.
According to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), the students had attained the required C+ grade or above but chose to pursue alternative routes or did not engage with the placement process.
The association further appealed for more funding towards research and innovation, terming it key to Kenya’s development goals.
Olabisi Onabanjo University staff were seen touching students in a move described by critics as invasive and sexist.