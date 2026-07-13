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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

students

Nearly a third of secondary schools in Kenya face enrolment shortfalls
Education and Career

Nearly a third of secondary schools in Kenya face enrolment shortfalls

Experts say the surge in small, often unplanned schools has worsened the teacher shortage, particularly in remote areas. Emmanuel Manyasa, Executive Director of Usawa Agenda, noted that having multiple small schools in one locality creates staffing pressures, as each requires the same number of teachers regardless of student numbers.

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996,000 students begin KCSE as national exams calendar commences
Education and Career

996,000 students begin KCSE as national exams calendar commences

The KCSE written papers are set to run from November 3 to November 21, lasting 18 days. The Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) will see 1,130,669 learners participate, while another 1,298,089 candidates have registered for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA). Both assessments are scheduled between October 27 and November 6.

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Kenya to automatically register students as voters upon turning 18
News

Kenya to automatically register students as voters upon turning 18

The Bill, sponsored by Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, proposes amendments to the Registration of Persons Act, CAP 107. Once enacted, schools will have 30 days to register any student who turns 18. Currently, individuals are required to report to a registration officer within 90 days of their birthday, and failure to do so is an offence.

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