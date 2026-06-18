Thierry Henry blasts Ronaldo after Portugal stumble against DR Congo
Portugal enjoyed 75 per cent possession and registered seven shots on target but struggled to break down a determined DR Congo side that remained organised throughout the match.
Portugal enjoyed 75 per cent possession and registered seven shots on target but struggled to break down a determined DR Congo side that remained organised throughout the match.
New York City temporarily renamed parts of its streets for Thierry Henry and Pele as World Cup celebrations ramp up. “Thierry Henry Way” was unveiled in downtown Manhattan, while a Queens intersection was renamed in honour of Pele until November 1.
Thierry Henry received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 Lifetime Achievement award, presented by his children, recognising a record‑breaking career for Arsenal, France and beyond.
Salah’s stellar performance this term includes 28 goals and 18 assists, topping the league in both categories.
Salah has now collected 45 goal involvements this season (27 goals and 18 assists) and overtakes Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland who both managed 44.