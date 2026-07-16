Tuchel expected to remain England boss despite World Cup heartbreak
The loss ended England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, with Tuchel coming under criticism after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead late in the match.
The loss ended England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, with Tuchel coming under criticism after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead late in the match.
Thomas Tuchel says he will decide late whether Declan Rice is fit to start England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina after a stomach bug affected preparations for the Norway quarter-final.
The German coach had a tense exchange with ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who questioned England's mentality and suggested the team continued to "suffer" despite progressing.
The Football Association and England manager Thomas Tuchel are aware of the situation. Tuchel admitted that following Harry Kane’s heroics in Atlanta, he expected a hostile atmosphere from Mexican supporters.
Thomas Tuchel embraced the ribbing from travelling England fans after their 5-0 victory in Riga that sealed World Cup qualification, admitting their pointed songs left him grinning. The German coach, who had sparked the moment by criticising Wembley’s atmosphere after the Wales friendly, watched his comments boomerang back in the most British way possible — through creative, good-natured taunts.
The German coach once again defended the decision to leave out star names Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish for Thursday's friendly against Wales and the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Latvia.
Tuchel will have to make a decision between Bellingham and Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa
England slumped to a 3-1 home friendly defeat by Senegal on Tuesday to ramp up the scrutiny on boss Thomas Tuchel one year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Kane's 72nd international goal ensured England avoided the ultimate embarrassment of failing to beat Andorra.
According to the BBC, Thomas Tuchel and his squad are in Girona in Spain for a training camp.
The 29-year-old striker's impressive performance in the Saudi Pro League, where he netted 28 goals in 42 appearances.