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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel soaks up cheeky chants and British banter
Sports

Tuchel soaks up cheeky chants and British banter

Thomas Tuchel embraced the ribbing from travelling England fans after their 5-0 victory in Riga that sealed World Cup qualification, admitting their pointed songs left him grinning. The German coach, who had sparked the moment by criticising Wembley’s atmosphere after the Wales friendly, watched his comments boomerang back in the most British way possible — through creative, good-natured taunts.

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