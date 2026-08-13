Erling Haaland receives four Guinness World Records certificates
The latest recognition adds to a long list of achievements Haaland has collected since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.
The latest recognition adds to a long list of achievements Haaland has collected since moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.
PSG won the UEFA Super Cup for a second straight year, edging Aston Villa 2-1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring before Brian Madjo equalised, and Desire Doué’s goal was confirmed after a VAR check.
Bodo/Glimt eliminated Inter Milan with a 5-2 aggregate shock in Milan, as Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen all secured Champions League last-16 places on Tuesday.
Bodo/Glimt beat Inter 3-1 above the Arctic Circle, Anthony Gordon scored four for Newcastle against Qarabag, and Patrik Schick’s quickfire brace earned Leverkusen a landmark win at Olympiacos.
Real Madrid’s 1-0 win at Benfica was halted after Vinicius Jr alleged racist abuse by Gianluca Prestianni, triggering FIFA’s protocol and renewed criticism of football’s response.
José Mourinho says Benfica will face a “wounded and dangerous” Real Madrid in their Champions League play‑off, after January’s dramatic 4–2 Lisbon defeat left the 15‑time winners chasing revenge.
The Champions League play-off draw takes place on Friday in Switzerland, deciding ties for teams placed 9th–24th. Here’s how the format, seeding and key knockout dates are structured.
Chelsea have warned supporters travelling to Naples after two fans were injured and taken to hospital, urging extreme caution and strict adherence to official shuttle and police-escorted travel plans.
With one Champions League group match left, Arsenal and Bayern are through but most clubs still fight for last-16 spots and play-offs. Here’s how the final matchday shapes the knockout map.
The 15‑time European champions produced a ruthless display that will lift spirits in the Spanish capital and sharpen their bid to reach the last 16.
Gabriel Jesus scored twice in a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at San Siro, sealing Arsenal’s place in the Champions League last 16 and marking a major step in his comeback from injury.
Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo, exploiting injuries, fatigue and youth in City’s ranks. The defeat deepens City’s 2026 slump and raises pressure before Wolves and Galatasaray.
Arsenal have reached 100 separate injuries since the 2024/25 season began, topping the Premier League injury table and stretching Mikel Arteta’s squad depth and title ambitions.
What began as a promising night for Enzo Maresca’s side, Joao Pedro’s VAR-awarded opener had put them ahead, ended in heartbreak as Atalanta’s relentless pressure and a dramatic finish rewrote the script at the Gewiss Stadium
What began with a Greek shocker soon became a masterclass in finishing, pace and ruthless instinct from the French superstar.
The defeat drops Spurs to 16th in their Champions League group and makes victory against Slavia Prague essential.
With Chelsea already ahead and Barcelona reduced to ten men, the 18-year-old produced a moment of pure, electric brilliance that silenced the pre-match narrative and sent the home crowd into rapture.
What should have been a celebratory evening for the Spaniard instead ended in stunned silence at the Etihad as the Bundesliga visitors danced in full voice after a memorable 2-0 victory.
The ruling, delivered to Al Hilal’s General Secretariat on 17 November 2025, came a day before the club’s first group-stage clash and brought an end to an anxious eligibility dispute that threatened to overshadow the tie.
The move reshapes the TV landscape and promises a fresh, star-studded era for how British audiences will watch Europe’s flagship club competition.
Under the European lights, Conor Bradley became the new emblem of the club’s future.
Villa led early through Evann Guessand, but squandered several chances before conceding a leveler just before half-time.
Nicol’s verdict recasts Arsenal from domestic frontrunners to genuine continental contenders.
Isak, paired up front with Hugo Ekitike, started brightly but was hooked at half-time and replaced by Federico Chiesa. Slot confirmed the reason after the game: a groin problem that forced the striker off at the interval.
Vicario stood between Spurs and a potential defeat, parrying eight shots on target as Monaco peppered the box with 23 attempts.
After a bruising run of four straight defeats, the Reds exploded into life in Germany, ripping the game away from their hosts.
The Blues became the first side in Champions League history to boast three different teenage scorers in one match as a chaotic first half blew the game wide open and the youngsters never looked back.
Atletico trained in the rain at the Emirates on Monday and the squad were unable to have a hot shower on the premises afterwards due to an issue sources at the Spanish club allege went unfixed for over an hour, instead returning to their hotel.
Elsewhere there were comfortable wins for Arsenal and Newcastle United, as Napoli and Borussia Dortmund were among the other teams to claim victories on the second matchday of the league phase.