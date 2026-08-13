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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

UEFA Champions League

Bodo/Glimt stun Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo
Sports

Bodo/Glimt stun Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo

Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo, exploiting injuries, fatigue and youth in City’s ranks. The defeat deepens City’s 2026 slump and raises pressure before Wolves and Galatasaray.

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De Ketelaere’s late strike sinks Chelsea
Sports

De Ketelaere’s late strike sinks Chelsea

What began as a promising night for Enzo Maresca’s side, Joao Pedro’s VAR-awarded opener had put them ahead, ended in heartbreak as Atalanta’s relentless pressure and a dramatic finish rewrote the script at the Gewiss Stadium

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Isak injury clouds Liverpool’s five-star night
Football

Isak injury clouds Liverpool’s five-star night

Isak, paired up front with Hugo Ekitike, started brightly but was hooked at half-time and replaced by Federico Chiesa. Slot confirmed the reason after the game: a groin problem that forced the striker off at the interval.

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UEFA Champions League Wednesday wrap
Sports

UEFA Champions League Wednesday wrap

Elsewhere there were comfortable wins for Arsenal and Newcastle United, as Napoli and Borussia Dortmund were among the other teams to claim victories on the second matchday of the league phase.

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