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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

UK

Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada
World-Cup-2026

Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada

The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.

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Rupert Lowe launches Restore Britain as a nationwide party
Global Affairs

Rupert Lowe launches Restore Britain as a nationwide party

Lowe’s suspension from Reform UK followed allegations that he threatened then-chairman Zia Yusuf with physical violence. The Crown Prosecution Service later determined there was insufficient evidence for a “realistic prospect of conviction.”

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UK challenges allegations against military unit in Kenya
News

UK challenges allegations against military unit in Kenya

Britain emphasized that it is willing to investigate any new allegations within its jurisdiction once evidence is presented. The statement also underlined the importance of the UK-Kenya defence partnership, which includes joint programmes in training, education, and security capability development.

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UK Government moves to abolish police and crime commissioners
Global Affairs

UK Government moves to abolish police and crime commissioners

The PCC system, launched 12 years ago to improve local oversight of police forces, allows commissioners to set budgets, appoint chief constables, and produce policing strategies for their areas. Despite its intended purpose, the Home Office said public recognition of PCCs remains very low, with less than one in five voters able to name their commissioner.

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UK pledges $22m to sustain AU mission in Somalia as US pulls back
Global Affairs

UK pledges $22m to sustain AU mission in Somalia as US pulls back

The UK’s Minister for Development, Baroness Jennifer Chapman, said the contribution is part of a $30 million support package for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). Out of this, $8 million will go to UNSOS to strengthen its non-lethal support to Somali forces.

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