UK to deploy RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
The ruling followed an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which successfully opposed the suspect's release on bond, citing concerns that he could abscond before the extradition process is concluded
In the wake of the result, the prime minister has faced fresh pleas from senior ministers to effectively make way for Burnham by setting out a timetable for his departure.
The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.
In a statement, the rapper now known as Ye said he had been "following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly".
The US rapper, now known as Ye, has drawn widespread criticism for antisemitic comments he made in recent years and for which he issued an apology in January.
Six others were rescued, with one of them taken to hospital requiring urgent care, after migrants got into difficulty boarding a boat near Calais on Wednesday morning.
Concerns have been raised over a flight taken by Epstein on a Gulfstream jet that reportedly landed at RAF Marham in Norfolk in December 2000. The base is situated about 20 miles from the Sandringham Estate, a royal property.
Lowe’s suspension from Reform UK followed allegations that he threatened then-chairman Zia Yusuf with physical violence. The Crown Prosecution Service later determined there was insufficient evidence for a “realistic prospect of conviction.”
Laboratory analysis of biological material from Navalny’s body reportedly identified the substance, prompting the UK and its allies to hold Moscow directly responsible.
Born in 1979 in Kenya, Ochuodho is the eleventh of twelve children. According to the Royal British Legion, her father was a civil engineer, and her mother ran small businesses to support the family.
There was no sign of any harm to civilians in the strike late on Saturday and all the aircraft returned safely, the MoD added.
The figure is a record for a December day in recent years, and is believed to be due to a backlog of people wanting to get across to Kent because of recent bad weather.
The National Cyber Security Centre said it is collaborating closely with government partners to assess how the breach occurred and what data may have been affected. Systems operated by the Foreign Office but belonging to the Home Office were accessed during the incident, prompting a review of security measures.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the deal “a huge win for British business,” adding that it would make trade easier, support jobs, and encourage growth across the country.
Britain emphasized that it is willing to investigate any new allegations within its jurisdiction once evidence is presented. The statement also underlined the importance of the UK-Kenya defence partnership, which includes joint programmes in training, education, and security capability development.
The High Court’s decision comes after a civil lawsuit representing more than 600,000 claimants, including local residents, authorities, and businesses, valued at up to £36 billion. The ruling marks a major development in ongoing legal battles over the disaster.
The PCC system, launched 12 years ago to improve local oversight of police forces, allows commissioners to set budgets, appoint chief constables, and produce policing strategies for their areas. Despite its intended purpose, the Home Office said public recognition of PCCs remains very low, with less than one in five voters able to name their commissioner.
The billionaire leader of the Hinduja family, known simply as GP, spent decades shaping the group into one of the most influential business dynasties in both Britain and India.
In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing “firmly rejects the allegation” and accused the United Kingdom of engaging in political manipulation.
The encounter is the second time a UK official has met with Wanjiru’s family, coming shortly after Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions directed that a British national be formally charged in connection with the killing.
Since 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine, the UK has frozen more than £25 billion of Russian assets. Previously, only profits and interest earned from these holdings had been directed to support Ukraine’s resistance.
The UK’s Minister for Development, Baroness Jennifer Chapman, said the contribution is part of a $30 million support package for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). Out of this, $8 million will go to UNSOS to strengthen its non-lethal support to Somali forces.
The Family Court ruling confirms parentage for the individuals, whose fathers were previously unknown to them. Six of the fathers had served at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk), while one was employed as a contractor.
From Wednesday, October 1, 2025, gas and electricity costs are going up by 2% for people on variable tariffs in England, Scotland and Wales following Ofgem’s latest price cap review.
The digital ID, which will be stored on mobile phones like contactless payment cards or the NHS app, is expected to contain a person’s name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, and a photo.
Sir Menzies held the UK 100m sprint record from 1967 to 1974, represented Britain at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and earned the nickname “The Flying Scotsman.”
Microsoft President, Brad Smith says, "the company plans to invest Sh 3.885 trillion (roughly Sh 4.01–4.36 trillion depending on exchange rates) in its UK operations and AI infrastructure by 2028."
UK authorities have spent months preparing for Trump’s arrival but despite careful planning, organisers remain wary of potential disruptions.