Tatu City targets 1,000 learners as AI training programme expands fivefold

Tatu City has set a target of training 1,000 young learners in artificial intelligence as it expands efforts to equip children from surrounding communities with digital skills.

The development announced the ambition on Wednesday after graduating 100 Grade 7 and 8 pupils from its After-School Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programme, up from 20 learners who completed the inaugural cohort in October 2025.

The latest graduation brings the total number of learners who have completed the programme to 120, marking a fivefold increase in annual participation as the initiative enters its second year.

The programme targets pupils at Tatu Primary School, a public institution serving children from the neighbouring BTL and Ruturo communities.

Tatu City said the initiative was established in 2025 to bridge the digital divide by giving public school learners practical exposure to technology and emerging digital tools.

During the programme, learners developed digital literacy skills, explored AI-assisted learning and worked on projects demonstrating how they could apply the knowledge acquired.

Linda Nyaseda, Chief Operating Officer for Kenya at Tatu City, said the programme was designed to ensure local communities could benefit from technological advancements and the employment opportunities associated with them.

“Technology is changing how we live and work, and we want the communities around Tatu City to be participants in that future, not spectators,” Nyaseda said.

She said the growth in enrolment demonstrated the potential of introducing technology education to young people early in their schooling.

“Growing this program from 20 learners last year to 100 this year demonstrates what is possible when we give young people early access to digital skills and the confidence to use technology creatively,” she added.

Nyaseda said developing local talent was particularly important as Tatu City attracted investments in technology and data infrastructure.

The programme is delivered through Tatu Reach, the city's community development initiative, in partnership with Food Advice, Power Learn Project, Qhala, NGEDA and CCI Global. The partners provide curriculum support, tutors, mentorship and equipment.

The expansion comes as demand for digital skills grows alongside investments in data centres and other technology infrastructure across the region.

Tatu City said the AI training initiative was part of a broader strategy to invest in education, vocational skills and community development alongside its commercial activities.

Since 2023, Tatu Training Institute has provided free vocational training to more than 600 community members, while the city's school feeding programme has delivered more than two million nutritious meals to learners.

Tatu Rugby also provides young people with sports coaching, mentorship and life skills.

The city's education ecosystem is expected to expand further with the planned opening of Wellington College International Kenya in September 2028. The school has appointed Gareth Parker-Jones as founding master, with his arrival in Kenya scheduled for September 2027.

While the AI programme has expanded its reach, Tatu City has not provided a detailed timeline for achieving its target of training 1,000 learners.

The long-term goal would significantly increase the number of children from surrounding communities exposed to AI and other emerging technologies, potentially giving them an early foundation for further technology education and future employment opportunities.