Two European women freed in Libya after more than a year in Niger captivity

Two European women who were kidnapped separately in Niger more than a year ago have been released and transferred to authorities in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, bringing an end to their prolonged captivity.

The women, Austrian national Eva Gretzmacher, 76, and Swiss citizen Claudia Abbt, 69, were abducted in separate incidents in the northern Nigerien city of Agadez in January and April 2025. Details surrounding their release, the identity of their captors and the circumstances of their detention have not been made public.

Reports had previously linked the kidnappings to Islamic State militants, although no official confirmation has been provided about who held the two women or whether any demands were made during their captivity.

Libyan officials said the women would be handed over to authorities in their respective countries once the necessary procedures had been completed.

Footage broadcast by Libya's al-Masar television showed the women entering what appeared to be an ambulance before receiving attention from a health worker.

In remarks delivered in French, Gretzmacher and Abbt expressed their gratitude to Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who controls eastern Libya, and his son, Saddam Haftar, for their role in securing their release.

The two women had established lives in Niger before their abductions. Gretzmacher had spent many years in the country working as an aid worker, while Abbt had lived and worked in Agadez for several years as a community worker.

Their release followed an operation whose details have not been disclosed publicly, leaving questions about how they were freed and the role played by the people who had held them.

Privately owned news outlet Air Info Agadez reported that a plane was expected to depart from Benghazi on Thursday, with an initial stop in Vienna, Austria, where Gretzmacher would be handed over to Austrian authorities. The aircraft was then expected to continue to Switzerland with Abbt.

The transfer arrangements would allow both women to return to their home countries after spending more than a year in captivity.

The release took place in Libya, a country that has struggled to restore stability since the 2011 uprising, backed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which led to the removal of long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Since Gaddafi's fall, Libya has remained divided between rival administrations. One operates in the east and is backed by Haftar, while the other is based in the capital, Tripoli, in the west and is led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

The country's political and security divisions have complicated efforts to establish lasting stability, while armed groups continue to wield influence in different parts of the country.

Libya's past conflicts have also had an impact on security across the wider Sahel region, which includes Niger and neighbouring countries.

During Gaddafi's rule, many ethnic Tuaregs from Mali and Niger were recruited into armed groups loyal to his government in Libya. Following his death, many returned to their home countries.

Analysts have identified the movement of these fighters and the weapons associated with the conflict as major factors that contributed to the spread of instability across the Sahel.

Niger has faced years of violence involving armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State. Their activities have included deadly attacks and kidnappings, creating persistent security challenges for the country and its neighbours.

The abduction of the two European women in Agadez took place against this wider backdrop of insecurity, although the specific groups responsible for their kidnappings have not been confirmed.

Niger has also undergone major political changes in recent years. The country has been under military rule since 2023, when General Abdourahmane Tchiani led the overthrow of elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The military takeover marked a turning point in Niger's political leadership, as the country joined other states in the Sahel that have experienced military coups and continuing security challenges.

Despite the release of Gretzmacher and Abbt, authorities have yet to provide a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding their abductions or explain how the women were eventually freed.

The planned transfers to Austria and Switzerland are expected to mark the next stage of their return home following their lengthy captivity in Niger.