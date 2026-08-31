Russia says it helped to repel Niger attempted coup
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
Niger has been ruled for three years by a military junta led by General Abdourahamane Tiani that has struggled to contain jihadist violence flaring in the west African country for around a decade.
Burkina Faso emerged as the epicentre of Africa's deadliest terrorist attacks in 2025, accounting for four of the continent's 10 most fatal incidents, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2026
Defence Minister Salifou Modi said the assault lasted “about 30 minutes” before the attackers were driven back through “air and ground response.” Footage aired on public television showed the bodies of the assailants, with the French national among them.
The announcement, made in a joint statement by the military-led governments, intensifies the Sahel nations’ breakaway from Western institutions.
The deal covers nuclear power generation, medical applications, and training of local experts. If implemented, it would mark the first nuclear power project in West Africa.
The attackers, labelled “mercenaries” by Niger’s defence ministry, struck near the Mali border in one of the deadliest assaults in recent months.
Saro-Wiwa and his fellow campaigners, known as the Ogoni Nine, were convicted of murder and hanged in 1995 under the country’s military regime.
The floods, which hit the central town of Mokwa on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, have affected more than 500 households and displaced over 3,000 people.