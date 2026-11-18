United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for international regulations to govern autonomous weapons, warning against the growing use of military systems capable of identifying, selecting and attacking targets without human intervention.

Guterres wants autonomous weapons that operate without human judgement and control, and cannot be used in compliance with international humanitarian law, banned, while other systems should be subjected to strict regulations.

The renewed appeal comes as more than 120 countries and other stakeholders gather in Geneva, Switzerland, for the Seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), scheduled to run from November 16 to 20, 2026.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for member states to determine the next steps towards addressing the growing concerns surrounding autonomous weapons systems.

According to the United Nations, the rapid development of weapons with increasing autonomous capabilities has outpaced efforts to establish specific international regulations governing their use.

Autonomous weapons systems, also referred to as Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS), are designed to identify, select, and attack targets without human intervention in carrying out those functions.

The UN explains that such systems may include weapons programmed to recognise particular targets or characteristics, although systems in which military personnel make the final decisions on specific targets and the timing of attacks are not necessarily classified as autonomous weapons.

The organisation cautions that the technology is no longer a distant possibility, as increasingly sophisticated military systems, including those with autonomous capabilities, are already featuring in contemporary armed conflicts.

However, it notes that determining the exact level of autonomy in specific military operations remains difficult because information about the design and capabilities of weapons is not always publicly available.

The UN also clarifies that not all drones qualify as autonomous weapons, since some are remotely operated by humans who retain responsibility for selecting targets and deciding when to launch attacks.

Similarly, artificial intelligence is not a requirement for a weapon to be classified as autonomous, although its integration could make the behaviour of such systems more difficult to predict, understand and control.

Guterres has warned about the dangers of allowing machines to make decisions involving human lives, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into military operations.

He has argued that the central concern is not technology itself but the absence of accountability, supervision and transparency in its application.

The UN says autonomous weapons raise significant legal, ethical, humanitarian and security concerns, particularly regarding their ability to distinguish between civilians and combatants during armed conflicts.

International humanitarian law requires parties involved in armed conflicts to distinguish between military targets and civilians, prohibit disproportionate attacks and take necessary precautions to minimise civilian casualties.

These obligations remain applicable even when autonomous weapons are deployed.

The organisation further maintains that responsibility for decisions involving autonomous weapons cannot be transferred to machines.

Countries and individuals remain accountable under applicable international law for decisions concerning the use of such systems.

Guterres has proposed a two-tier international legal framework that would prohibit autonomous weapons operating without human judgement and control where their use cannot comply with international humanitarian law, while regulating other categories.

Discussions on the issue have been ongoing within the United Nations for more than a decade, with countries beginning technical discussions under the CCW in 2014.

In 2016, member states established a Group of Governmental Experts on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, which has held annual meetings since 2017.

Although the CCW currently has five protocols addressing specific categories of conventional weapons, none directly regulates autonomous weapons systems.

The Geneva conference is therefore expected to play a significant role in determining whether countries will begin formal negotiations towards a legally binding international instrument addressing the technology.