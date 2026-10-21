Wamunyinyi quits DAP-K leadership to join Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi

Former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has relinquished his position as Deputy Party Leader of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) and thrown his support behind Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement, urging opposition leaders to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wamunyinyi announced the move on Tuesday, October 20, following what he described as days of reflection and consultations with voters. He said he had chosen to work with Sifuna because of his focus on the concerns of ordinary Kenyans, particularly those struggling with economic challenges.

“After long nights of reflection and listening to the ground, I have decided to drop my position as Deputy Party Leader of DAP-K and take my energy to walk side by side with my brother, the voice of the people, Sen. Edwin Sifuna,” Wamunyinyi said.

The former lawmaker said Sifuna's message resonated with small-scale traders, boda boda operators, unemployed young people and farmers, whom he described as groups whose concerns often receive little attention in political discussions.

He said Linda Mwananchi offered a platform for citizens who felt excluded from decisions affecting their livelihoods and the country's economic direction.

“Why Sifuna? Because Sifuna is not speaking the language of boardrooms, he is speaking the language of mama mboga, boda boda, the jobless youth and the forgotten farmer. That is the Linda Mwananchi spirit,” he stated.

Wamunyinyi asks Wamalwa to join Sifuna

Despite leaving his deputy leadership position, Wamunyinyi maintained that his decision was not motivated by hostility towards DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

He said he had already contacted Wamalwa and encouraged him to abandon individual political ambitions in favour of supporting Sifuna's movement.

Wamunyinyi called on opposition leaders to agree on a common political path before the next election, warning that competing interests could weaken their efforts to challenge President William Ruto's administration.

“I have not left in anger. In fact, I have reached out to my party leader, my brother Eugene Wamalwa, and told him plainly, ‘Kuja tatembea pamoja.’ Come, let us go and support Sifuna,” he said.

He cautioned that the opposition risked losing an opportunity to challenge the government if its leaders failed to work together while Kenyans continued to face economic difficulties.

“History will not forgive us if we scatter the opposition vote while Mwananchi is suffering,” he added.

The former MP insisted that opposition leaders could not afford to enter the 2027 election period divided, arguing that unity was necessary to build a strong political alternative.

“We cannot go into 2027 divided. “The ground is saying one thing—WANTAM! And Wantam needs unity,” he stated.

His remarks amount to an appeal to Wamalwa and other opposition leaders to reconsider their political positions and work towards a shared strategy before voters head to the polls.

Former Kanduyi MP declares allegiance to Linda Mwananchi

Wamunyinyi formally declared his support for Linda Mwananchi, saying he would work alongside Sifuna as the movement seeks to strengthen its support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He also sought to reassure his political supporters in Kanduyi that his decision was intended to protect their interests as political alliances continue to shift.

“So I am here, I am Linda Mwananchi, and I am with Sifuna. To my supporters in Kanduyi, this is the winning team. Kanduyi 2027 is safe,” he said.

His declaration adds to the growing number of politicians from Western Kenya who have publicly associated themselves with Sifuna's movement as opposition leaders position themselves for the next election.

The realignment also puts the spotlight on the future of DAP-K, particularly its ability to retain political support in Western Kenya as some of its associated leaders turn towards a different political camp.

DAP-K faces pressure as leaders shift alliances

Wamunyinyi's departure comes amid a series of political changes involving leaders linked to DAP-K and other politicians who have expressed support for Linda Mwananchi.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya announced his departure from DAP-K in July 2026 following a disagreement with Wamalwa over the party's direction and its proposed expansion beyond Western Kenya.

Natembeya later declared his support for Sifuna's anticipated presidential bid, joining other leaders who have backed the Nairobi senator's emerging political camp.

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has also thrown his weight behind Sifuna, urging Wamalwa to put aside his presidential ambitions and support the senator.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka and Cherangany MP Patrick Simiyu are among other Western Kenya politicians who have aligned themselves with Linda Mwananchi. Simiyu publicly joined the movement during a rally in Kitale in July.

The departures and declarations of support have added pressure on DAP-K as politicians reassess their positions ahead of the 2027 polls.

Wamunyinyi's decision raises further questions about the party's ability to maintain its influence in Western Kenya under Wamalwa's leadership, particularly as more politicians gravitate towards Sifuna's movement.

With opposition leaders seeking alliances ahead of the next election, the growing political shifts could shape how the competing camps organise themselves and appeal to voters in the coming months.