Emulate Raila! Wetang’ula calls for political tolerance ahead of 2027

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on political leaders to exercise tolerance, maturity, and respect for divergent views as political realignments accelerate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wetang’ula said political competition and shifting alliances should not breed hostility among leaders, urging politicians to let one another pursue their political beliefs without intimidation or interference.

Speaking on Wednesday during a requiem service for former ambassador and MP Burudi Nabwera at Friends Church in Lang’ata, Nairobi, the Speaker challenged political leaders to conduct themselves responsibly and prioritise the country’s stability over partisan interests.

“I urge leaders in the political class to exercise maturity and respect in their political engagements,” Wetang’ula said.

He reminded politicians that electoral contests were temporary, while their responsibility to safeguard the country’s future extended beyond election cycles.

The Speaker urged leaders to emulate the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whom he described as a politician who maintained relationships with political rivals despite their differences.

“For those of us in the political class, sometimes we get carried away, but we should emulate the late Mzee Raila, who embraced, dined and talked to his competitors,” he said.

Wetang’ula’s remarks come as political leaders and parties reposition ahead of next year’s elections, with competing alliances and political interests shaping the national debate.

He made the appeal during a gathering that brought together leaders from different political formations to honour Nabwera, whose diplomatic and parliamentary career spanned several decades.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also paid tribute to the late politician, describing him as a principled public servant who combined courage with wisdom and integrity.

Mudavadi recalled Nabwera’s service in government, including his tenure as Minister of State in the office responsible for internal security, a portfolio now under the Ministry of Interior.

“Mzee Nabwera could disagree with you but was never insolent. He was courageous, stood his ground and communicated with a lot of integrity,” Mudavadi said.

He conveyed his family’s condolences to the bereaved family, describing Nabwera as a family friend of his late father, Moses Mudavadi.

Former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo remembered Nabwera as a distinguished public servant who served the country with dignity.

“I first knew Hon Nabwera when he served as Kenya’s first representative to the United Nations. Later, we were elected MPs in 1988,” Kaparo said.

Kaparo also urged politicians to exercise restraint during public engagements, warning against insults and inflammatory language at political rallies.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera described the deceased as his political mentor, saying he had guided him from a young age and supported his family following the death of his father.

“Mzee Nabwera introduced me to politics at a young age and also played a fatherly role in my family when we lost our dad,” he said.

Other leaders present included Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga and Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Mulele Ingonga.

Nabwera died on October 8, 2026, aged 99. He served as Kenya’s first ambassador to the United States and the country’s first permanent representative to the United Nations before entering Parliament.