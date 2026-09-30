Wetang’ula calls for Africa climate fund as lawmakers draft new law

African countries should build a reliable financing system for climate action instead of depending heavily on outside support, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has said, calling for the establishment of a dedicated fund to support environmental programmes across the continent.

Wetang’ula made the proposal on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, when he hosted Members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi for talks on ways African countries can respond to the growing effects of climate change.

The meeting came as lawmakers work on a Model Law on Climate Change aimed at providing a shared legal approach to climate-related challenges across Africa.

Wetang’ula said the proposed financing arrangement should be practical and sustainable enough to help countries implement climate policies rather than leaving them at the level of commitments.

“I stressed the need for a realistic and sustainable financing model for climate action including a Climate Change Fund as legislators work on a Model Law on Climate Change for Africa,” Wetang’ula said.

He said Africa has resources that can help strengthen its ability to finance climate action, but urged countries to ensure their natural wealth is used responsibly.

“Africa is rich in minerals and other natural resources. We must use these resources responsibly, strengthen our capacity and reduce over-reliance on external support,” he said.

Wetang’ula also called for greater cooperation among African lawmakers in developing and supporting environmental laws.

He said legislators should take a united position on climate matters while ensuring that laws provide clear responsibility for those who cause environmental damage.

“I also urged African lawmakers to speak with one voice on climate action and support strong laws that hold environmental polluters accountable,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker said legislation alone would not be enough if governments lack the financial resources needed to put climate measures into effect.

He urged African countries to move beyond making climate pledges and focus on putting policies into practice, with funding forming a key part of the process.

“Africa must move from commitments to action by ensuring that our climate policies and laws are backed by adequate resources for effective implementation,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula also highlighted Kenya’s role in environmental matters, pointing to the country’s hosting of UN-Habitat.

“With Kenya hosting UN-Habitat, we have a special responsibility to champion environmental protection,” he said.

The talks between Wetang’ula and the Pan-African Parliament members are part of wider engagement among African lawmakers on continental policies and legislation addressing common challenges, including climate change.

The proposed Model Law on Climate Change is being developed as lawmakers seek a stronger legal framework for addressing environmental concerns across African countries.