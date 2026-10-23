Wetang’ula warns first-time MPs against presidential ambitions, declares 2032 bid

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has cautioned first-time Members of Parliament aspiring to the presidency against challenging President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, arguing that Kenya’s political history favours leaders with substantial political experience.

Wetang’ula said aspiring presidential candidates should learn from former presidents who held various political positions before ascending to the country’s highest office, warning that premature ambitions could jeopardise their political careers.

“I urged first-time MPs aspiring to the presidency to learn from Kenya’s political history, where former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and now William Ruto all gained valuable political experience before becoming president,” he said.

“There is no miracle in winning the presidency in Kenya. Kenyans have always put their trust in experienced politicians for the presidency, and their choice is President Ruto,” Wetang’ula added.

He spoke on Friday during a women’s empowerment drive at Jepkoyayi Grounds in Hamisi Constituency, Vihiga County, where he urged leaders to exercise patience as they build their political careers.

However, the Speaker made it clear that he intends to contest the presidency in 2032, saying his experience in public service and elective politics had prepared him for the position.

“I have held positions that have shaped my political journey. After President Ruto’s retirement in 2032, I am ready to take over the mantle from him. I urge my people to unite behind me so that I can deliver the presidency our community has been dreaming of for a long time,” he said.

Wetang’ula called on the Luhya community to rally behind his presidential ambitions while urging Western Kenya residents to support Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking later at Chebich Primary School in Mt. Elgon Constituency, Bungoma County, Wetang’ula highlighted government projects he said would improve service delivery and stimulate economic growth in the region.

The projects include the ultra-modern Chwele Market, Bungoma Huduma Centre, Matulo Airstrip and Sichei Referral Hospital.

He also announced plans to commence the third phase of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)-supported multi-million-shilling water project in Mt. Elgon, with expansion expected to cover other parts of the constituency, Kamukuywa in Kimilili and Naitiri in Tongaren.

“These strategic investments will improve service delivery, stimulate economic growth, create opportunities and transform the livelihoods of our people,” he said.

Wetang’ula further outlined planned infrastructure projects, including the upgrading of the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road, extending the Standard Gauge Railway to Busia through Vihiga County, constructing Kidundu Stadium and improving markets and roads.

He also raised concern that approximately 250,000 Vihiga residents who possess national identity cards had not registered as voters, urging political leaders to mobilise eligible citizens to register ahead of the next General Election.

Meanwhile, five MPs accompanying Wetang’ula criticised colleagues associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement for visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence to apologise for their role in his impeachment.

Led by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, the lawmakers defended Parliament’s decision to impeach Gachagua, arguing that it was necessary to safeguard national unity.

“As MPs, we did the right thing to impeach Gachagua because his actions were becoming a threat to national unity and cohesion, and we have no apology to make to anybody,” Wangwe said.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe questioned the apparent shift in position among opposition leaders who had previously criticised Gachagua over alleged tribalism.

“Sifuna and his allies were hard on Gachagua, accusing him of being a tribalist over his shares analogy. What has changed now that they are flocking to his home to kneel before him?” Mugabe asked.

Ikolomani MP Benjamin Shinali alleged that unnamed political leaders from the Central region were encouraging Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to contest the presidency in 2027 to divide Ruto’s support base in Western Kenya.

Shinali compared the alleged strategy to previous political manoeuvres involving former Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi, claiming that former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta had backed Mudavadi’s presidential ambitions before withdrawing their support.

The lawmakers, including Omboko Milemba and Charles Gimose, also defended the government’s development agenda, accusing Ruto’s critics of opposing efforts to distribute projects equitably across the country.

Wangwe further credited the administration with supporting the sugar industry through efforts to revive the struggling sector, including the writing off of KSh19 billion in debts, which he said included outstanding payments owed to farmers.

The political exchanges underscore the growing contest for influence within Western Kenya as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election and the longer-term succession battle expected in 2032.