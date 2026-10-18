Aviation sector players back air service deals with 18 countries

Kenya’s aviation sector stakeholders have backed the ratification of Bilateral Air Services Agreements between Kenya and 18 other countries, saying the deals will expand access to international markets, increase passenger and cargo flights, and improve air connectivity.

The agreements were discussed during a meeting of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee chaired by George Kariuki (Ndia), where representatives from aviation agencies and airlines called for the ratification process to be completed.

The stakeholders, including the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Association of Air Operators, the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Kenya Airways and Safarilink, confirmed their participation in the negotiations and expressed support for the agreements.

The deals are expected to enable airlines to access more destinations and exercise fifth-freedom traffic rights within and outside Africa, subject to approval by the relevant aeronautical authorities.

The Kenya Airports Authority said the agreements were part of its air service development mandate, while Kenya Airways representative Isaac Mwangi backed the move.

“Hon. Members, we are one of the stakeholders that participated in the initial negotiations. Today's agenda is one we have been part of, and we support the completion of the project,” he said on Saturday.

A representative from KCAA also called for the agreements to be ratified.

“We strongly support the ratification of these agreements between Kenya and 18 other states; this will open us to new markets in the world. Thank you, Hon. Members”, the representative said.

During the meeting, stakeholders noted the aviation industry's positive performance across Africa, citing growth in passenger traffic, improved operational efficiency, expanded routes and rising demand for domestic and international air travel.

However, committee members raised concerns over difficulties in repatriating taxes collected in foreign markets, singling out Ethiopia for restrictions that reportedly make it harder for Kenyan airlines to transfer revenue home.

They also cited carbon taxes as an additional cost of doing business.

Committee member John Kiragu (Limuru MP) urged stakeholders to find solutions that would make air travel more affordable across the continent.

“My question would be, who are we ratifying for, who are the beneficiaries of this exercise? Some of the rules have made it expensive to travel across neighbouring countries in Africa; air mobility should be made affordable. I therefore support this ratification”, he said.

The 18 countries listed in the agreements are Cabo Verde, Oman, Algeria, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Luxembourg, Somalia, Iceland, the Dominican Republic, Russia, Guinea, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Morocco, Poland, Haiti and Eswatini, formerly Swaziland. Algeria appears twice in the original list.

Kariuki said the committee would consider the concerns raised by stakeholders and prepare a report for debate in Parliament.