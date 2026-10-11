Man arrested in Kirinyaga after pistol, ammunition recovered at club

A 27-year-old man, Jamleck Kariuki Grace, has been arrested in Piai, Mwea East, Kirinyaga County, after police recovered a pistol and ammunition during an operation at Club Cluster.

In a statement on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from Itangi Police Station moved in following a tip-off from members of the public, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

A search of the man reportedly yielded a Retay Falcon pistol tucked on the right side of his waist, with one live round lodged in the chamber. Officers also recovered two spent cartridges.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding his possession of the firearm.

The DCI commended members of the public for sharing timely intelligence with law enforcement officers, saying such cooperation was important in identifying potential threats and preventing crime.

“Such cooperation remains vital in identifying potential threats, preventing crime and keeping communities safe,” the agency said.

The DCI urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities and information that could help officers prevent crime and enhance security in their communities.

The agency said members of the public can report information anonymously through its toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The arrest comes as police continue to rely on public intelligence to identify and investigate suspected criminal activity.

The DCI did not provide further details about the circumstances that led to the tip-off or indicate whether the recovered firearm had been linked to any other incident.

The suspect’s case remains under investigation as officers seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the weapon’s possession.