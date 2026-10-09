British High Commissioner to Kenya Ambassador Matt Baugh has hailed Sagal Abdi-Wali’s election to the British Parliament, saying the Somali refugee’s rise from a childhood marked by displacement to the corridors of power is a story worth celebrating.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Friday, Baugh praised Abdi-Wali’s journey from local government in North London to the House of Commons, highlighting her Somali heritage and the significance of her election to represent Holborn and St Pancras.

“I think it’s a great story,” Baugh said, reflecting on her background and political progression.

Abdi-Wali won the constituency for the Labour Party in a by-election triggered by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation as its Member of Parliament on June 22, 2026.

She secured 12,292 votes, accounting for approximately 45 per cent of the total, defeating Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who garnered 8,928 votes, or about 33 per cent.

Reacting to the victory, Baugh said the outcome demonstrated the importance of looking beyond national political debates to recognise individual journeys and the role of community representation.

He noted that Abdi-Wali had spent much of her early life in Britain before entering local politics, eventually earning a seat in the country’s national legislature.

“I think that says an awful lot,” Baugh said, describing her election as a notable achievement.

Abdi-Wali arrived in the United Kingdom from Somalia as a child refugee in the early 1990s, after her family fled civil war and famine. She grew up in Camden, North London, where she later began her political career.

She was elected a Labour councillor in Camden in 2022 and subsequently became leader of the local council. Her experience in local government helped establish her profile in the area before she contested the parliamentary seat.

Goign further, the British High Commissioner expressed hope that the new MP would make the most of the opportunity to serve her constituents.

He said her election placed responsibility on her to represent the people of Holborn and St Pancras, urging her to value the opportunity to serve in Parliament.

The ambassador also used the Radio Generation interview to reflect on the longstanding presence of Somali communities across the United Kingdom.

He recalled encountering Somali communities in several parts of the country during his time as an ambassador, including London, Cardiff, Liverpool and parts of Scotland.

“The UK has a very long Somali diaspora,” Baugh said, expressing pride in the community’s presence across Britain.

His remarks placed Abdi-Wali’s victory within the wider story of Somali communities in the UK, many of whom have established roots across different regions over several decades.

Beyond the significance of her background, Abdi-Wali enters Parliament with a policy agenda that includes tackling homelessness, expanding opportunities for young people and pushing for public ownership of Thames Water.

Her election comes as Labour faces competition from other parties in parts of the country, with the Green Party seeking to strengthen its appeal among voters concerned about housing, public services and climate change.

Turnout in the by-election stood at 38.76 per cent, compared with 54.46 per cent in the 2024 general election.

For Matt, however, Abdi-Wali’s achievement offers a reason to look beyond the political contest itself and consider the journey of a young woman who has progressed from refugee childhood to elected national office.