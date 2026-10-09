Somali-born Sagal Abdi-Wali retains Labour seat in London by-election

Sagal Abdi-Wali has retained the Holborn and St Pancras parliamentary seat for Britain's Labour Party, winning a London by-election triggered by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation.

Abdi-Wali secured 12,292 votes, representing 45 per cent of the total, against Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who came second with 8,928 votes, or 33 per cent. The Conservative candidate finished third, followed by Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.

Abdi-Wali arrived in the United Kingdom from Somalia as a child refugee in the early 1990s, after her family fled civil war and famine. She grew up in Camden, where she later began her political career.

She was elected as a Labour councillor in 2022 and subsequently became leader of Camden Council. She also served as chair of Starmer's Constituency Labour Party, building links with the constituency before entering the parliamentary race.

The new MP has pledged to push for public ownership of Thames Water, tackle homelessness and expand opportunities for young people.

In her victory speech, Abdi-Wali said her election should inspire people from underrepresented communities to see themselves reflected in public office and recognise that they, too, belong in British public life.

The Green Party conceded defeat, saying its second-place finish demonstrated its growing challenge to Labour. It also pledged to hold the party to account on affordable housing, public ownership of water and climate change.

Turnout stood at 38.76 per cent, down from 54.46 per cent recorded during the 2024 general election.

The north London constituency has been a Labour stronghold since its creation in 1983, having previously been represented by former Health Secretary Frank Dobson for 32 years and Starmer for 11 years.