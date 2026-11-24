Having a job is no longer a guarantee of financial breathing space for thousands of Kenyan workers, with a new report showing that only 28 per cent of employees can clear their household bills and still retain money for savings, holidays and other personal needs.

The findings by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) reveal the extent of financial pressure facing employees, many of whom are forced to spend nearly all their earnings on monthly expenses while also dealing with growing demands to upgrade their skills as technology reshapes the workplace.

The report paints a difficult picture of household finances, showing that although most workers can meet at least some of their obligations, only a small proportion enjoy enough financial flexibility to put money aside after paying for their needs.

About 46 per cent of those surveyed said they were able to settle their bills but had very little or nothing remaining, while 16 per cent admitted they struggled to meet some or all of their monthly expenses.

“Only 28 per cent of workers say their household can pay all its bills and still have money left for savings, holidays, and extras. A further 46 per cent can pay bills but have little or nothing left over, while 16% struggle to pay some or all bills each month,” the findings show.

The situation leaves a large section of the workforce exposed to financial shocks, since unexpected costs can easily disrupt household budgets where there is little money available beyond essential spending.

It also creates an additional burden for employees expected to invest in professional development and learn new technologies to remain competitive as organisations change their operations.

Workers who already dedicate most of their income to housing, food, transport and other basic requirements may find it difficult to finance courses and other forms of training needed to acquire emerging skills.

PwC says the financial challenges should concern employers because they can affect employees' attitude towards work, their ability to concentrate and their overall productivity.

The pressure could also increase demands for higher salaries, better employee benefits and additional support from organisations seeking to retain their workforce.

The report warns that companies should not introduce technological changes without taking into account the circumstances of the people expected to work with the new systems.

Employees need to understand how acquiring additional skills will benefit them through improved performance, career advancement and better financial rewards.

Where such benefits are unclear, workers may be less willing to embrace changes that increase their duties without offering corresponding improvements in their earnings or professional prospects.

AI divide threatens to leave some workers behind

The report also examines the growing role of artificial intelligence in African workplaces, noting that access to the technology and the ability to use it effectively could determine which employees benefit most from changes in the labour market.

A survey involving 1,733 workers from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria and Morocco found that 71 per cent had used AI in their jobs within the previous year.

Among those who had adopted the technology, 56 per cent said it was helping them expand or improve their work.

However, PwC cautions that the gains are not reaching all employees equally, with some groups having fewer opportunities to use AI to improve their productivity and strengthen their position in the labour market.

The report categorises 36 per cent of African workers as belonging to the 'engine room' group. These are employees with limited influence in the labour market and fewer opportunities to benefit from AI.

Their position could become more difficult as companies automate tasks, reorganise operations and increasingly depend on technology to improve efficiency.

“For this group, practical relevance matters more than generic training. Employers should identify where Al can remove friction, improve customer service, strengthen decisions, or release capacity for higher-value human contribution,” PwC noted.

Another category identified in the report is the 'superstars', who account for 22 per cent of workers.

These employees combine significant advantages from AI with skills that are highly sought after in the labour market, giving them better prospects when pursuing career advancement.

They are also more likely to expect promotions or consider moving to other organisations in search of better opportunities.

This leaves employers with the task of keeping their most skilled employees while ensuring that workers with fewer advantages are not shut out of the benefits arising from technological developments.

African employees maintain high levels of workplace confidence

Despite financial difficulties and uncertainty surrounding technological changes, the report found that workers across Africa continue to demonstrate strong commitment to their jobs.

“More than 8 in 10 African workers say that, at least weekly, they are proud of the work they do, willing to go above and beyond what is required, and look forward to going to work. These results exceed the comparable findings across the global sample,” the report states.

The survey further established that 66 per cent of employees trusted their immediate supervisors, while 55 per cent expressed confidence in their organisations' top management.

However, PwC warns that this confidence could decline if companies make major workplace changes without involving employees or explaining how new technologies will affect their jobs.

Workers are increasingly concerned about the implications of AI adoption on their responsibilities, workloads and the recognition they receive for their contributions.

The report points to employee wellbeing as another area requiring attention, with burnout and the rising cost of living adding to the difficulties facing the workforce.

Although many employees are willing to learn and adapt, organisations still have gaps to address before they can effectively support the transition to technology-driven operations.

Only 41 per cent of African chief executives said their organisations had established a clear plan for AI adoption, while 37 per cent reported having formal systems for responsible AI use and managing related risks.

The figures highlight a difference between employees' readiness to work with emerging technologies and the preparedness of businesses expected to introduce them.

PwC says organisations heading into 2027 must look beyond the adoption of new systems and ensure that the resulting productivity gains translate into improved working conditions, stronger career prospects and better financial rewards.

For employees, the concern remains whether technological advancement will make their working lives and financial circumstances better or simply place greater demands on them without improving their pay.