Eveready East Africa PLC appointed Dr Eric Mugambi Kinyua and Nicholas Maina as executive and independent non-executive directors, respectively, as the company moves to strengthen its leadership and advance its business transformation strategy.

The appointments took effect on November 3, 2026, following the resignation of Phillip Ndabari Muriuki, Njeri Bakari and James Kimani Nage from the board.

The company also announced that Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri had resigned from the board on May 1, 2026.

In a public notice dated November 19, 2026, the board said the appointments would strengthen its governance and strategic oversight capabilities as it pursues infrastructure development, business transformation and diversification initiatives.

Dr Kinyua joins the board with more than 28 years of professional experience in applied mathematics, education, research and institutional leadership.

He previously served at the Technical University of Mombasa for 16 years, where he held various academic and leadership positions, eventually rising to become Chairperson of the Department of Mathematics and Physics.

He also worked as a mathematics and physics teacher under the Teachers Service Commission before joining the university sector.

Eveready said his academic and professional background would provide the company with analytical, research and institutional governance expertise, particularly in evaluating technical projects, infrastructure efficiency, operational systems and investment decisions.

“His background in applied mathematics and engineering research provides a valuable foundation for evaluating complex technical projects, infrastructure efficiency, operational systems and investment decisions. His knowledge will help drive the company into the future to achieve its objective in the new frontier,” the company stated.

Kinyua holds a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

He also holds a Bachelor of Education (Science) degree from Moi University, where he graduated with Second Class Honours, Upper Division.

Additionally, he has a Diploma in Clearing, Forwarding and Shipping Management from Coast College of Commerce and has completed the Eastern African Customs and Freight Forwarders Practicing Certificate Course.

Meanwhile, Maina joins the board with experience in corporate leadership, strategic management, freight and logistics operations, financial services, debt recovery and information technology.

He previously served as a director at Agip Capital Limited, where he gained experience in board governance and financial oversight.

Maina also worked as an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Officer at the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO.

He currently serves as Director of Strategy and Operations at Loftech International Limited and manages freight and fleet operations for Swiftnet LLC and Safari Transportation in California, United States.

His responsibilities include dispatch operations, broker negotiations and fleet performance management.

Eveready said his experience in freight and fleet management would be important in strengthening oversight of the company's return to trading and its planned expansion into warehousing, logistics and energy storage activities.

“His freight and fleet background will strengthen oversight of the Company's return to trading and its planned warehousing, logistics and energy storage activities. His experience in financial services, commercial negotiation and debt recovery will assist in engaging creditors and settling the Company's legacy liabilities, while his technology background will support stronger systems, reporting and internal controls,” the notice stated.

Maina holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Information Technology from Mount Kenya University and a Certificate in Computers from the Institute of Communication and Advanced Technology.

He is also certified as an Institutional Scientific Ethics Review Committee member on the implementation of UNESCO Bioethics Normative Instruments.

Additionally, he holds a Digital Skills Training certificate from Google in conjunction with eMobilis.

The latest appointments come as Eveready seeks to strengthen its operational capacity and diversify its business activities.

The company's planned investments in warehousing, logistics and energy storage form part of its broader strategy to expand its operations and establish new revenue streams.

The board expressed confidence that the two directors would bring complementary professional expertise and perspectives to support the company's strategic objectives.

“The Board is confident that the combined experience, professional expertise and diverse perspectives of Dr. Kinyua and Mr. Maina will strengthen its governance and strategic oversight capabilities, particularly as Eveready East Africa PLC pursues its business transformation, infrastructure development and diversification initiatives,” the company said.

The board congratulated the two directors on their appointments and welcomed them to the company.

The announcement was issued by order of the board on November 19, 2026, with the approval of the Capital Markets Authority under the Capital Markets (Public Offers, Listing and Disclosures) Regulations, 2023.