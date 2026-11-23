The United States overtook Uganda as Kenya's largest export destination in September 2026, as shipments to the American market surged by 319.1 per cent year-on-year to Sh27.88 billion, while imports from China crossed the Sh100 billion mark for the first time.

The latest trade figures highlight Kenya's growing commercial ties with the world's two largest economies, with the US emerging as the leading destination for Kenyan goods and China strengthening its position as the country's biggest source of imports.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Kenya's monthly merchandise trade reached a record Sh473.44 billion in September, representing a 17.5 per cent increase from Sh402.76 billion recorded in August.

Imports rose by 38.5 per cent year-on-year to Sh344.19 billion, while exports increased by 33.7 per cent to Sh129.25 billion.

Both imports and exports reached their highest levels in more than two decades of historical data.

Domestic exports to the United States increased by 132.5 per cent compared with August, accounting for nearly the entire Sh16.18 billion monthly increase in domestic exports, which reached a record Sh109.99 billion.

Uganda emerged as Kenya's second-largest export destination, receiving goods worth Sh13.15 billion, followed by Pakistan at Sh6.42 billion.

Meanwhile, Kenya's re-exports declined by 20.4 per cent from August to Sh19.25 billion.

The growth in exports to the United States coincided with a significant increase in machinery and capital equipment shipments.

Exports in the category rose by 188.5 per cent, climbing from Sh8.74 billion in August to Sh25.21 billion in September. This increased its contribution to domestic exports to 22.9 per cent.

Previous KNBS findings identified solar photovoltaic cells, coffee and maize oil among the major products driving Kenya's exports to the American market.

In the second quarter of 2026, earnings from industrial machinery exports increased more than eightfold to Sh27.9 billion, supported by photovoltaic shipments to the United States, Indonesia and Egypt.

The figures point to the growing importance of manufactured and industrial goods in Kenya's export performance, alongside traditional agricultural commodities.

On the import side, China became the first among 11 major tracked suppliers to record monthly shipments exceeding Sh100 billion to Kenya.

Imports from China increased by 35.9 per cent month-on-month and 94.7 per cent year-on-year to Sh113.22 billion in September.

The shipments accounted for 32.9 per cent of Kenya's total import expenditure during the month.

China contributed Sh29.88 billion, representing approximately half of the Sh59.44 billion increase in Kenya's overall import bill.

India remained the second-largest source of imports at Sh51.84 billion despite a 19.4 per cent monthly decline, while the United States followed at Sh21.90 billion.

Non-food industrial supplies recorded the largest increase across import categories, rising by Sh29.64 billion to Sh137.59 billion.

Imports of fuel and lubricants also increased by Sh12.46 billion to Sh75.84 billion, while machinery and capital equipment shipments reached Sh46.88 billion.

The growing import volumes from China have partly been linked to increased demand for solar energy equipment.

Energy consultancy InfoLink reported that China shipped approximately 3.45 gigawatts of photovoltaic cells to Kenya in September, representing a 382 per cent increase from August.

The shipments made Kenya the largest single-country destination for Chinese solar-cell exports during the month.

Despite the record export performance, Kenya's merchandise trade deficit widened to Sh214.94 billion in September, compared with Sh166.74 billion in August.

The shortfall was the second-largest monthly trade deficit in the historical series, after the Sh219.44 billion recorded in May 2026.

The widening gap reflects the faster growth in imports compared with exports, with the country spending considerably more on foreign goods than it earned from merchandise shipments abroad.

Between January and September 2026, Kenya's imports increased by 24.3 per cent to Sh2.56 trillion, while exports grew by 19.8 per cent to Sh1.01 trillion.

Consequently, the cumulative merchandise trade deficit widened by 27.4 per cent to Sh1.55 trillion, compared with Sh1.22 trillion recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.