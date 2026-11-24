The government is preparing to assume control of 300 struggling Posta branches in a major restructuring exercise designed to ease the corporation's financial burden, cut annual operating expenses by Sh1 billion and turn the outlets into centres for digital and public services.

The plan will see the affected post offices transformed into digital hubs and last-mile distribution centres, allowing Kenyans to access government services such as applications for certificates of good conduct, pension payments and other public services without relying on traditional postal operations.

Although the changes will affect approximately 600 employees, Posta says the workers will be retained and transferred to the restructured entities as part of arrangements being developed to safeguard their livelihoods.

Posta Chief Executive Officer John Tonui said the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication was preparing a detailed framework to oversee the transition and determine how the affected branches would operate under the new structure.

"The staff are not affected as natural attrition will take its course. In the new arrangement staff will be absorbed under the public service obligation," Tonui said yesterday.

He explained that the government intends to bring together different public service providers under the arrangement, with all 300 locations expected to have internet connectivity to facilitate access to digital government platforms.

"These post offices (loss-making) will be re-engineered as digital hubs to offer other government services and last mile distribution centres. They will now provide all government services like good conduct forms, application of government services, postal services, pension payments etc. We are in discussion where the entities can join hands to provide public services. Remember there will be connectivity in all the 300 post offices and free internet for them to download government services," he said.

The proposed transfer is among several interventions aimed at restoring Posta's financial stability as the corporation grapples with changing communication habits and reduced demand for physical mail delivery.

The widespread adoption of email, telephone calls, SMS and social media has weakened the traditional postal business, forcing the State-owned corporation to explore alternative sources of income and reconsider the purpose of its nationwide branch network.

Other interventions include reducing staff numbers, recovering Sh2.2 billion owed by government agencies, selling dormant assets, particularly land, to settle liabilities estimated at Sh7.2 billion and bringing in a strategic investor for its courier and financial services division.

The proposed partnership for the two business units will be pursued through a public-private partnership model based on a 15-year revenue-sharing arrangement.

In October last year, the National Treasury instructed State agencies to settle Sh2.2 billion in outstanding payments owed to Posta, with the move intended to ease the company's financial difficulties.

The restructuring also follows an earlier decision to reduce the number of operational branches. In May this year, Posta announced that it would shut down 125 of its 625 post offices across the country as part of efforts to lower operating costs, with nearly half of the targeted outlets having already been closed.

Despite the difficulties facing its traditional business, the corporation recorded a financial recovery in the year ending June 2025, posting a profit of Sh488 million after registering a loss of Sh1.08 billion in the preceding financial year.

The improved performance was largely driven by the recovery of Sh1.54 billion in outstanding rent arrears from Huduma Kenya, which provided a major boost to its revenue.

However, Posta remains under pressure from private courier operators, bus companies and security firms such as G4S, which have expanded their parcel delivery services as demand for conventional letter services continues to decline.

The latest restructuring is expected to give the corporation a different role in public service delivery while reducing the cost of maintaining branches that are no longer commercially viable.