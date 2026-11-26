The African Union (AU) has called for an inclusive, Sudanese-led dialogue to resolve the ongoing conflict in Sudan, emphasizing the need for negotiations to achieve lasting peace and preserve the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said any proposed peace process should bring together Sudanese stakeholders to find a peaceful solution to the conflict while ensuring that negotiations remain under Sudanese ownership.

In a statement issued on November 25, 2026, and updated on Thursday, Youssouf acknowledged the Ethiopian government's proposal to convene an intra-Sudanese dialogue, alongside the position Sudanese authorities expressed on the initiative.

The proposal comes amid continued diplomatic efforts by regional and international actors to end the conflict, which has plunged Sudan into one of the world's most serious humanitarian crises.

The war erupted on April 15, 2023, following a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.

The two military leaders had jointly overseen Sudan following the removal of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and the subsequent military coup in October 2021. Disagreements over the integration of the RSF into the national army and the country's future political leadership eventually escalated into armed confrontation.

Fighting has since spread across several parts of Sudan, resulting in widespread destruction, displacement of civilians, disruption of essential services, and severe shortages of food and medical supplies. Repeated diplomatic initiatives have sought to secure a ceasefire and establish a political settlement, but efforts to end the hostilities have faced significant challenges.

Against this background, the Ethiopian proposal is part of broader diplomatic efforts to encourage negotiations among Sudanese parties and establish a sustainable political solution.

Youssouf reiterated the African Union's commitment to resolving the crisis through dialogue and negotiation, in line with the principles of the AU Constitutive Act and other relevant continental instruments.

"The Chairperson reiterates the African Union's unwavering commitment to a peaceful and inclusive resolution of the conflict in Sudan through dialogue and negotiation, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union and relevant AU instruments," the statement said.

The AU Commission chairperson also recognized the potential contribution of Ethiopia's proposal to ongoing efforts to bring Sudanese stakeholders together.

However, he stressed that any mediation initiative must prioritize the participation and leadership of Sudanese parties rather than being imposed from outside the country.

Youssouf maintained that an inclusive process was essential to achieving a durable settlement and protecting Sudan's national interests.

"The Chairperson acknowledges the importance of the proposal in contributing to ongoing efforts to promote dialogue among Sudanese stakeholders and reiterates that any such process should be inclusive, Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned, with a view to achieving lasting peace while preserving the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan," the statement added.

The AU's position highlights the importance of national ownership in peace negotiations, particularly as regional and international actors continue to explore diplomatic approaches to ending the Sudanese conflict.

The commission also reaffirmed its support for mediation efforts being advanced by Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who serves as the current Chairperson of the African Union.

Youssouf said the AU Commission remained committed to supporting Ndayishimiye's efforts to find a peaceful and lasting resolution, working alongside other relevant partners.

"In this broader context, the Chairperson reaffirms the African Union Commission's commitment to supporting the efforts of H.E. President Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi and Chairperson of the African Union, in advancing the search for a peaceful and lasting resolution of the conflict in Sudan, in close collaboration with all relevant partners," the statement read.

The commission's renewed commitment signals continued continental engagement in efforts to resolve the crisis through political dialogue and cooperation.

Ethiopia's proposal adds to ongoing diplomatic initiatives seeking to establish a platform for negotiations among Sudanese stakeholders.

The African Union has maintained that a lasting settlement must reflect the aspirations of the Sudanese people and protect the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The statement, issued from the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was signed by the Information and Communication Directorate of the African Union Commission.

The commission said it would continue working with relevant partners in support of efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the conflict.