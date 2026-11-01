Bitumen shortages delay Rironi–Mau Summit highway works, Chirchir says

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has attributed delays in the construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway to bitumen shortages linked to geopolitical developments and supply chain disruptions over the past two months.

In a post on X following an inspection of the ongoing works, the CS said the supply challenges had affected construction progress, causing setbacks and unexpected delays on the major road project.

“Bitumen availability has been a challenge in the last 2 months due to the current geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions; this has caused some setbacks and unexpected delays,” he said.

However, the Cabinet Secretary said sections of the road, particularly the Rironi–Naivasha stretch, are expected to open to motorists before the festive season in a move aimed at easing traffic congestion.

Chirchir said the government remained committed to accelerating the works, while acknowledging the disruption motorists and businesses had experienced during construction.

“We recognize the inconvenience motorists and businesses continue to endure and appreciate their patience as we work to deliver this transformative project,” he said.

The Rironi–Mau Summit road project was launched at Manguo, near Rironi, on November 28, 2025, with the latest milestone coming 11 months after construction began.

The expansion is expected to ease congestion, shorten travel times and improve road safety along a key national corridor linking Nairobi to the Rift Valley and Western Kenya, as well as neighbouring Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the inspection, Chirchir was accompanied by the National Transport and Safety Authority Director General, with the two assessing road safety measures, including road furniture and signage along the route.

He said more than 1,000 pieces of heavy-duty machinery had been deployed along the corridor and urged motorists to obey traffic rules, remain vigilant and exercise caution, particularly around active construction zones.