China steps up Kenya support with Sh260m Ebola, drought grant

Kenya’s efforts to contain the country’s first imported Ebola case have received a Sh130 million boost from China, with an equal amount set aside to help the government respond to drought affecting parts of the country.

The funding is contained in a $2 million grant handed over to the National Treasury by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan on Thursday, October 8, at a time when health authorities are stepping up measures to prevent the Ebola case from resulting in further infections.

Of the total grant, Sh130 million will be used to strengthen Ebola preparedness and response, while the remaining Sh130 million will support drought mitigation efforts.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo received the grant during a ceremony attended by Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

The financial support comes shortly after Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease on October 6.

The case involved a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He travelled by road from Congo to Kampala before taking a flight to Nairobi on October 3.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the patient was taken to Nairobi Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have Ebola. He died on October 5.

Following the confirmation, health officials began identifying and monitoring people who may have come into contact with the patient.

The Ministry of Health is also tracing passengers and crew members who were aboard the flight on which the patient travelled to Nairobi.

Surveillance has been increased at Kenya’s points of entry, while designated health facilities have strengthened their capacity to isolate and treat suspected or confirmed cases.

The additional Chinese funding is expected to support these ongoing efforts as the government seeks to stop the imported case from developing into community transmission.

Kenya had already heightened its Ebola preparedness in May after outbreaks were reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Before the first case was confirmed, the Ministry of Health says more than 652,000 travellers had been screened at the country’s 15 points of entry.

A total of 267 suspected samples had also been tested, while nearly 5,000 health workers had undergone training in Ebola prevention and management.

The World Health Organisation has endorsed Kenya’s preparedness and response measures, saying the country had key systems in place to deal with the threat.

WHO reported that Kenya’s Ebola preparedness score had increased from 66 per cent in May to 82 per cent in July.

The latest grant will supplement government and development partner resources being used to strengthen surveillance, testing, isolation and emergency response capabilities.

During Thursday’s handover, Kiptoo also updated Ambassador Guo on his recent official trip to China and discussed follow-up engagements linked to various projects and areas of cooperation addressed during the visit.

The relationship between Kenya and China has for years been centred on infrastructure, trade and investment. However, the partnership has also grown to cover health and other social and economic areas.

The drought component of the grant will provide Sh130 million for mitigation measures as the government responds to climate pressures affecting parts of the country.

The support comes as authorities continue to balance the immediate need to contain the Ebola case with the wider task of maintaining close surveillance at airports and along the country’s borders.

Health officials have called on the public to stay alert but avoid panic, while continuing to follow infection prevention and control measures.

People who develop symptoms associated with Ebola or believe they may have been exposed have been advised to seek medical care promptly.

The Sh260 million grant provides fresh support for Kenya’s efforts to contain the imported Ebola case while also helping the government address drought-related needs across affected areas.