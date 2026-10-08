Ebola: Kenya screens 652,000 travellers as 4,971 health workers trained

Kenya has intensified its Ebola preparedness campaign, training 4,971 health workers and screening more than 652,000 travellers as authorities widen surveillance following the country's first confirmed imported case of the disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government was maintaining checks at 15 Points of Entry while surveillance teams continued to investigate alerts from different parts of the country in a bid to identify any possible infections early.

“To date, 4,971 health workers have been trained on Ebola preparedness and response,” Duale said.

The latest measures follow the confirmation of Kenya's first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease on October 6, 2026.

The patient, a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), travelled by road to Kampala before taking a flight to Nairobi on October 3.

The patient developed symptoms and was admitted and isolated at Nairobi Hospital, where samples were tested by the National Virology Reference Laboratory and KEMRI.

The tests confirmed an Ebola infection before the patient died on October 6.

Health authorities moved to establish the people who may have been exposed to the patient, identifying 28 contacts that included family members and health workers involved in the patient's care.

Officials also started tracing 23 passengers and four crew members who were aboard the same flight.

Despite the confirmation, the government has stressed that the case was imported and that the finding does not amount to an Ebola outbreak in Kenya.

Surveillance extended to 17 counties

The government has continued to monitor possible cases beyond the country's entry points, with surveillance teams investigating 263 alerts reported in 17 counties.

“Screening continues at 15 Points of Entry, where more than 652,000 travellers have been screened cumulatively,” Duale said.

The Health CS said the alerts had been investigated as part of ongoing efforts to detect potential Ebola infections and prevent possible transmission.

The surveillance figures point to a broad response involving both screening of travellers and follow-up of suspected cases reported within communities.

By October 6, a total of 652,584 travellers had been screened, while 267 samples had been tested. One sample tested positive for Ebola, leading to confirmation of the imported case.

Five hospitals prepared to handle Ebola cases

As part of the response, the Ministry of Health has identified five facilities to manage suspected and confirmed Ebola patients.

The designated facilities are Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, National Police Service Hospital, Port Reitz Hospital and Nairobi Hospital.

The ministry has also continued contact tracing and surveillance as health officials work to establish whether anyone exposed to the confirmed patient develops symptoms.

Duale said the investigations carried out by surveillance teams across the counties showed the reach of Kenya's disease monitoring system.

“Our surveillance teams have also investigated 263 alerts from 17 counties. These activities demonstrate the depth and reach of our surveillance system and our commitment to promptly investigate potential threats,” Duale said.

The CS called on Kenyans to stay alert and comply with advice issued by the Ministry of Health while contact tracing and surveillance activities remain ongoing.

The public has also been advised to observe good hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola.