Coca-Cola has been confirmed as an Official Competition Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2027 and the 2028 edition following the renewal of its partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The agreement was signed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, November 23, 2026, by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola’s Africa Operating Unit.

The partnership marks Coca-Cola’s return to African football after almost 30 years, having previously supported the tournament in 1996 in South Africa and 1998 in Burkina Faso.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe welcomed the renewed partnership, saying it would contribute to the development and growth of football across the continent while advancing Coca-Cola’s commercial interests.

“CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African Football after almost 30 years and we are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of Football on the African continent and advance Coca-Cola’s commercial and stakeholder interest,” Motsepe said.

He added that the growing confidence of international and African sponsors in CAF reflected improvements in governance, transparency, ethics and business practices, as well as the competitiveness of African football.

Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit President Luis Felipe Avellar said the company was proud to reunite with CAF, describing football as a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across the continent.

“African Football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent. Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African Football. As we look ahead to TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, we are excited to celebrate the fans and communities who make the game what it is across the continent,” Avellar said.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations remains the continent’s biggest sporting event, with the 2025 edition recording more than 3.2 billion television audiences and 6.1 billion digital views.

Through the renewed partnership, Coca-Cola says it will also seek to connect football with music, creativity and local cultures while celebrating the supporters and communities that contribute to the tournament’s atmosphere.