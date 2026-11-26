Engineers have been urged to take greater responsibility for the quality and safety of construction projects, with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir warning that shortcuts, poor supervision and failure to follow approved standards could undermine public safety and infrastructure investments.

Speaking at the 33rd International Convention of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) in Mombasa on November 25, Chirchir said engineers must ensure that projects are properly designed, executed and maintained, noting that adopting technology without observing basic professional requirements would not guarantee safe infrastructure.

“Technology cannot compensate for poor design, inadequate workmanship, weak supervision or insufficient maintenance,” Chirchir said.

The CS called for strict compliance with approved designs, engineering standards and quality assurance procedures, saying competent supervision must be maintained in projects involving roads, bridges, buildings, energy, water and telecommunications.

He also urged engineers to consider climate-related risks when designing infrastructure, noting that changing rainfall patterns, floods and rising temperatures pose growing challenges to public assets.

Institution of Engineers of Kenya President Eng. Harrison Keter echoed the call for accountability, urging practitioners to protect the integrity of the profession by ensuring their credentials and professional stamps are not used to approve work they have not personally supervised.

Keter warned that engineers who fail to actively engage in the construction sector risk leaving room for unqualified individuals, whose involvement could expose the public to unsafe structures.

“When we don't play our role, we will find that people will fill up that space. Quacks will fill up the construction sector and buildings will collapse. And guess who will be blamed? The engineers,” Keter said.

He further challenged engineers to invest in new skills, embrace innovation and maintain high ethical standards, arguing that the profession must demonstrate its relevance through quality and responsible practice.

Roads Principal Secretary Joseph Mbugua said technology-driven engineering solutions should be applied to improve infrastructure decisions from the planning stage through construction and the management of completed projects.

Mbugua said the focus should be on using intelligent systems to improve the efficiency and performance of infrastructure throughout its lifespan, rather than adopting technology for its own sake.

The Government is undertaking a three-phase initiative to deploy intelligent transport systems at 230 major road junctions in Nairobi, with the programme estimated to cost Sh44.8 billion.

The project will also involve setting up a modern Traffic Management Centre and installing systems to enhance traffic surveillance, monitoring and movement within the city.

Chirchir also announced that the Kenya Roads Board is pursuing the acquisition of a Traffic Speed Deflectometer to help assess pavement conditions and improve the planning of road maintenance through predictive assessments.

Kenya's classified road network covers 239,122 kilometres, with more than Sh54 billion committed annually towards its maintenance.

Keter said the expanding infrastructure programme should offer more opportunities for local engineers and engineering companies, calling for stronger cooperation between the profession and the Government in offering technical guidance and delivering development projects.