Detectives have seized cannabis worth Sh9,465,000 from a residence in Kilifi South after a suspect they were pursuing over alleged malicious damage and grievous harm escaped arrest by jumping through a window and fleeing into nearby bushes.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Martin Katana Charo, alias Ndume, who escaped when officers arrived at his home in Kuruwitu, Shariani area, to arrest him over the two alleged offences.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the agency said detectives from Kilifi South had traced Charo to his residence while following up on investigations into the alleged offences.

However, the suspect reportedly spotted the approaching officers and jumped through a window before fleeing into a neighbouring thicket, escaping before detectives could apprehend him.

A subsequent search of the residence led to the discovery of a large quantity of cannabis after officers detected a strong smell of the substance coming from the premises.

Detectives immediately cordoned off the area before conducting a detailed search, which uncovered several sacks containing cannabis in loose and rolled forms.

According to the DCI, the haul consisted of two and a half sacks of large cannabis rolls and another four and a half sacks containing a mixture of loose and rolled cannabis.

The recovered narcotics were valued at Sh9,465,000.

"An unmistakable smell of cannabis wafting from the premises immediately caught the officers’ attention. They cordoned off the area before conducting a thorough search, which yielded two and a half sacks of large cannabis rolls and another four and a half sacks containing both loose and rolled cannabis valued at ShSh9,465,000," the DCI stated.

Apart from the drugs, officers recovered three empty sacks, Charo's national identity card, a D-light solar lamp and assorted packaging materials from the house.

The items were collected as part of the evidence to help investigators establish how the premises were being used and whether the cannabis was being stored and packaged there before distribution.

Following the discovery, Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives visited the residence to document and process the scene while preserving evidence for further investigations.

All the recovered items were later secured and taken to the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) offices in Mtwapa for further examination.

Investigators are expected to establish the source of the cannabis, its intended destination and whether other people were involved in its storage or distribution.

The DCI did not indicate whether the seized drugs were connected to a wider trafficking network or whether other suspects had been identified in connection with the discovery.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a fresh pursuit of Charo, who remains at large following his escape during the operation.

The agency said officers were following additional leads to establish his whereabouts and ensure he is arrested to answer to the allegations of malicious damage and grievous harm.

"Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing additional leads to trail down the fleeing suspect and bring him to book," the DCI said.

The DCI has appealed to members of the public with information that could help trace Charo to share it with investigators.

Information can be provided anonymously through the agency's toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.