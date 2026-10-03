Duale unveils fresh Kenya-Türkiye plans for hospitals and specialist care

Kenya is seeking to use its growing partnership with Türkiye to expand access to specialised healthcare, with plans for six Uwezo Hospitals emerging alongside proposals targeting women’s and children’s health.

The proposed hospitals are expected to be located in Taita Taveta, Isiolo, Homa Bay, Nandi, Nairobi and Uasin Gishu, with Türkiye set to support the infrastructure while Kenya provides land and takes charge of running the facilities.

The plans were highlighted by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following talks with outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Subutay Yüksel, who paid a farewell courtesy call as he completed his diplomatic assignment.

The discussions covered the broader relationship between Kenya and Türkiye, including cooperation in health, education, agriculture, trade, investment and capacity-building through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

“On a courtesy visit, I hosted the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Kenya, H.E. Subutay Yüksel, who called to bid farewell following the successful completion of his tenure,” Duale stated.

“We reflected on the longstanding friendship between Kenya and Türkiye and the progress made in deepening our bilateral cooperation, particularly in health, education, agriculture, trade, investment and capacity-building through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).”

Uwezo Hospitals proposal

Health is emerging as one of the main areas of the renewed cooperation, with the Kenya–Türkiye Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health cooperation providing the framework for further joint work.

The proposed Uwezo Hospitals are part of the plans, alongside Kenya–Türkiye Centres for Children’s Ability and Women’s Health.

The six proposed hospitals would spread the partnership across different regions of Kenya, with the arrangement placing infrastructure support on Türkiye while Kenya would provide the land and operate the facilities.

The proposal would give the two countries a permanent base for cooperation in healthcare, complementing medical training, technical assistance and other programmes.

“Health remains a key pillar of this partnership. The conclusion of the Kenya–Türkiye Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health cooperation provides a framework for sustained collaboration, while discussions on women’s and children’s health, including the proposed Uwezo Hospitals and Kenya–Türkiye Centres for Children’s Ability and Women’s Health, present further opportunities for practical cooperation,” Duale said.

Kenya seeks Turkish expertise

Beyond hospital construction, Kenya wants to tap into Türkiye’s experience as it implements its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The areas under consideration include technology and knowledge transfer, specialist training, pandemic preparedness and other priority health programmes.

The two countries are also looking at strengthening primary healthcare, digital health, local manufacturing, research and innovation, health financing and health systems that can withstand climate-related pressures.

The Health CS said the existing cooperation framework could help move the bilateral relationship towards practical projects within Kenya’s health sector.

In February 2026, Duale told the Senate that the government’s UHC reforms were anchored on four laws: the Social Health Insurance Act, Digital Health Act, Primary Health Care Act and Facility Improvement Financing Act.

The proposed projects would build on health-related support Türkiye has already provided through TİKA.

In November 2024, TİKA and Yeryüzü Doktorları organised a medical camp in Lamu, where the focus was on urology and gynaecology.

Turkish doctors performed 27 urology surgeries and seven gynaecology surgeries, including oncological procedures. A further 47 patients were examined and treated during the exercise.

The programme also gave Kenyan doctors practical training in modern surgical techniques.

TİKA has also been involved in improving health infrastructure in the country.

At Masimba District Hospital in Kajiado County, the agency installed a solar power system to help the facility provide uninterrupted healthcare services.

A subsequent phase included plans for KOICA to supply ultrasound, laboratory and other medical equipment to the facility.

Türkiye’s development agency has been operating in Kenya for more than 10 years. TİKA opened its Nairobi programme coordination office in 2012, with health, education, agricultural development, water and sanitation among the areas covered by its initial cooperation programme.

The latest discussions could widen that cooperation through the proposed hospitals and specialised centres, as Kenya seeks additional support in healthcare training, technology, research and service delivery.