Senators demand urgent action as 2027 election violence fears grow

The Senate has sounded an early warning over the risk of political violence ahead of the 2027 General Election, with lawmakers demanding tougher action against hate speech, incitement and leaders accused of fuelling intolerance.

During a tense debate, senators put the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the National Police Service on the spot, questioning whether the agencies have adequate measures to identify threats, prevent violence and deal with those behind attacks linked to political activities.

The lawmakers also raised concerns over violence at political rallies, alleged use of goons, voter registration and what they described as selective application of laws by institutions responsible for protecting national peace.

The debate followed a request by Tharaka Nithi Senator Gataya Mo Fire for the Senate Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration to examine the country's preparedness for the period before, during and after the August 2027 polls.

Mo Fire wants the committee to establish how possible threats to peace are being identified and whether security systems are being improved ahead of the election.

He further wants the committee to establish what action is being taken against individuals accused of financing or participating in political violence and hate speech.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo warned that the country could face serious consequences if political leaders and their supporters are allowed to act without accountability.

“Although there are sufficient laws to deal with this matter, at times it lacks political goodwill,” Maanzo said.

He called for amendments that would strengthen existing laws and give the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) the authority to stop politicians proven to have sponsored or participated in electoral violence from seeking elective office.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna turned his criticism to the NCIC, accusing the commission of failing to take action against politicians he said had incited violence during previous political confrontations.

“It is that impunity that breeds further impunity,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna also raised concerns over statements by senior political figures that he said were eroding confidence in the electoral process. He cited claims that votes could be manipulated to favour the incumbent and challenged the United Democratic Alliance leadership to publicly reject such remarks.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu accused senior government officials of contributing to ethnic divisions and questioned the response of institutions mandated to promote national cohesion.

“The most disappointing thing is that nothing has been done by the relevant bodies and authorities, especially the NCIC,” Nyutu said.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei backed calls for politicians linked to electoral violence, corruption and the financing of goons to be prevented from participating in elections.

He also demanded investigations into deaths and injuries reported during recent political rallies, arguing that security agencies should not allow violence to become normal in political campaigns.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, however, accused politicians of applying double standards when dealing with political violence.

He said some leaders only become vocal when violence is committed by their rivals while remaining silent when their own supporters are accused of similar actions.

“The problem is that we pussyfoot a lot when it is to our disadvantage but only want to be loud about it when we feel that it makes the other side look bad,” Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot urged leaders to condemn political violence regardless of who is responsible, citing an incident in Kakamega where supporters allegedly pulled down and burnt a UDA banner.

“Until we become sincere with ourselves and say what is right is right and what is wrong is wrong, we cannot make progress,” he said.

The senators' concerns place renewed attention on the role of the NCIC, police and electoral authorities as political activity gathers pace ahead of the 2027 polls, with lawmakers calling for early action rather than waiting for violence to escalate.