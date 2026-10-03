Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain with crash axe, UAE says

A Flydubai captain was forced into a desperate struggle for control of his aircraft after his co-pilot attacked him with a crash axe, sending the plane into a plunge of more than 17,000ft while more than 170 people were on board.

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the attack occurred about two and a half hours into the journey. The captain, Smit Machchhar, was injured during the confrontation but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to rush in and overpower the attacker.

Machchhar later recalled that he was lying injured on the cockpit floor when he realised the aircraft was losing altitude and that he had to act.

"I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside."

Once the cockpit was opened, passengers were able to restrain the co-pilot. Crew members who were travelling on the flight then took over the controls and brought the aircraft down safely.

The crash axe used during the assault is normally stored in the cockpit for use during emergencies.

The UAE prosecutor general said authorities were investigating the incident to establish exactly what happened and determine the motive behind the attack. Investigators are also examining whether the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose, according to the country's state news agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu identified the co-pilot as an Omani national.

Netanyahu told Fox News that the attacker shouted "Kill me, kill me!" after he had been subdued.

He added: "So, it's clear that he was suicidal… It looks very likely that he was going to down the plane."

Netanyahu also said the attacker "underwent Islamist radical indoctrination".

The statements were made as UAE authorities continued their investigation, with the full circumstances and possible motive yet to be established.

Machchhar suffered stab wounds during the attack and was first taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred by air to Abu Dhabi.

The Indian embassy in the UAE said the captain was in "good health and recovering well" as he continued treatment.

The Indian government also praised Machchhar for showing "immense courage" during the incident.

Despite his injuries, the captain expressed confidence that he would recover and return to good health.

"I am confident that the recovery will be there and I will become fit and healthy again."

The investigation remains focused on what triggered the cockpit assault and whether there were wider security concerns surrounding the incident.