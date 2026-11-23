A seven-year-old boy was rescued alive after spending 14 hours trapped beneath the rubble of a residential building struck during overnight Russian attacks in Ukraine's Kyiv region.

The boy was pulled from the remains of the five-storey apartment block in Dymer, about 45 kilometres north of Kyiv, on Sunday, November 22, according to Ukrainian authorities.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition, while a 79-year-old woman was also rescued alive from the collapsed building.

The rescue came as emergency teams continued searching for residents believed to be trapped beneath the debris following the early-morning strike, which hit the building at about 05:00 local time while families were asleep.

Kyiv regional head Tymur Tkachenko initially reported six deaths in Dymer. However, the toll subsequently increased as rescuers recovered more bodies from the rubble.

By Monday, November 23, reports citing Ukrainian officials put the death toll in Dymer at 11.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the boy's rescue and said more than 130 people were involved in emergency operations at the scene.

He said the teams would continue working until they had "complete information about every single person".

Zelensky also described the extent of the destruction, saying the strike had hit the residential building, "practically blowing a section of it to smithereens".

He added that "rescue efforts are complicated by constant new air raid alerts and renewed threats".

The rescue operation has involved police officers, explosive technicians, dog handlers, medical personnel and emergency response teams.

The 79-year-old woman rescued from the building was also taken to hospital, where she was receiving medical treatment, Tkachenko said.

The attacks extended beyond Dymer, with Ukrainian authorities reporting casualties in Bila Tserkva and Vyshneve.

A strike on a private home in Bila Tserkva killed one person and set the building ablaze, according to Tkachenko.

In Vyshneve, a separate attack hit a grocery store, killing three people and injuring others.

Zelensky said three people had been killed and 13 wounded in the attack, while earlier reports from Tkachenko gave a lower casualty count as emergency teams assessed the damage.

The president expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones, describing the grocery store as an ordinary place where people had gone to buy food.

The attacks also affected critical infrastructure. Ukraine's Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said a Russian strike had hit a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said more than 70 strikes had been launched across 10 regions by Sunday evening.

The search for survivors in Dymer has been complicated by repeated air raid alerts and renewed threats, forcing emergency personnel to work under difficult conditions.

Ukrainian officials said some residents remained missing as rescue teams continued clearing the rubble and searching for people who could not be reached.

The attacks come as Russia continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

The latest strikes have added to concerns over the safety of civilians and residential infrastructure as Ukraine enters another winter during the conflict.

The final casualty figures from Sunday's attacks were expected to depend on the outcome of ongoing search and rescue operations.