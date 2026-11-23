Nvidia has reinstated its founder, Jensen Huang, as President and Chief Executive Officer, less than two weeks after he resigned from the leadership of the world's leading artificial intelligence chipmaker.

In an announcement issued on Monday, November 23, 2026, Nvidia said its board of directors had unanimously voted to restore Huang to both positions with immediate effect, following a series of discussions and meetings with him.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, board chairperson, in a company statement on Monday.

The board said it had assessed Huang's candour and ability to lead the company before reaching the decision, adding that it had received input from senior officials in the United States government during the process.

According to the company, the government consultations gave the board confidence that Huang's reinstatement would not pose any national security risk.

Board Chair Harvey Jones said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, business partners and customers.

Huang's reinstatement comes 11 days after his resignation on November 12, 2026, following controversy over his personal relationships and reports that a foreign intelligence operation may have targeted him.

Nvidia initially announced that Huang had stepped down as President, CEO, and a member of the board, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress appointed interim CEO.

The controversy involved revelations of extramarital relationships, including one with a businesswoman identified in media reports as Alice Huang, whom US authorities reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations raised concerns about possible national security implications and whether sensitive corporate or technological information could have been exposed.

Nvidia's board subsequently established an independent committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reports.

US government input influences reinstatement

In its latest announcement, Nvidia disclosed that senior US government officials provided input during the board's deliberations over Huang's return.

The board said it was confident that reinstating the technology executive would not create national security risks based on the information received.

However, the company clarified that the independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue until its conclusion.

Nvidia also announced the establishment of a National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The company also announced plans to recruit a Chief Compliance Officer to oversee compliance matters and report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Following Huang's reinstatement, Colette Kress will return to her substantive responsibilities as Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer after serving as interim CEO during the leadership transition.

The board's chair, Harvey C. Jones, will also retain his position.

Huang welcomed the board's decision, describing his return as an honour and pledging renewed commitment to leading the technology company.

He thanked the board, Jones, Kress, the executive team, employees, shareholders and business partners for their support during the leadership transition.

The reinstatement marks a dramatic reversal in Nvidia's leadership succession process, particularly after the board had previously indicated that it did not intend to restore Huang to the CEO position.