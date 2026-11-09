Nvidia opens probe into CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with Chinese spy

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into claims that its chief executive, Jensen Huang, was targeted by a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, following reports of an alleged affair that has raised concerns about possible risks to the technology giant and US national security.

The US-based chipmaker said it would examine reports that Huang had been the subject of a foreign intelligence operation, although it maintained that there was currently no evidence that its confidential information or national security had been compromised.

The company said it would "examine all available information" as part of the inquiry into allegations surrounding Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at a Singapore-based data centre company who is suspected of passing information to China.

Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, saying: "There is no excuse for what I did".

The allegations were first reported by The New York Times last month, which detailed the Nvidia chief executive's close relationship with Alice Huang and raised questions about whether the relationship could have been exploited by foreign intelligence agents.

Nvidia said it had no reason to believe its trade secrets or US national security interests had been compromised but would pursue the investigation to establish the facts surrounding the claims.

Huang, who moved to the United States from Taiwan as a child, has also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting American interests, saying he remains committed to "America's national security".

The allegations come at a sensitive time for Nvidia, which has become one of the world's most valuable technology companies through its development of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Since 2022, the United States has introduced several export restrictions aimed at preventing China from accessing some of its most advanced semiconductor technology.

The controls are part of broader efforts by Washington to limit China's access to high-end computing technology considered important to artificial intelligence development and national security.

The investigation will therefore examine claims that Huang may have been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence effort, even as the company maintains that there is no indication that sensitive corporate or national security information was exposed.