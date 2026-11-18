Nvidia founder Jensen Huang says he would be honoured to return as chief executive of the technology giant if the company's board asks him to, following his shock resignation.

In his first public comments since stepping down, Huang admitted making mistakes in his personal life, saying: "I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely."

Huang said he had received numerous calls from company employees, investors and other stakeholders urging him to return to lead the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

He added that he remained open to returning if the board considered it the best decision for the company.

"If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.

However, media reports in the United States indicate that Nvidia's board is not currently considering his reinstatement and is investigating allegations surrounding his conduct, including an alleged affair with a company executive.

Huang acknowledged the controversy, saying he had "made serious mistakes in my personal life."

The allegations also include claims of an affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, an issue expected to attract scrutiny from US lawmakers.