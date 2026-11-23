United States President Donald Trump has welcomed Nvidia's decision to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer, describing him as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure."

In a statement on Monday, November 23, 2026, Trump praised the company's board for reversing its earlier decision to accept Huang's resignation, saying his leadership was important to Nvidia's success and the broader American economy.

Trump argued that Huang's return would help secure the company's continued growth while contributing to the prosperity of the United States.

"The Country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump stated.

His remarks came after Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President and CEO, effective immediately, following discussions with the technology executive and consultations that included senior US government officials.

Trump addresses national security concerns

The US President also dismissed concerns that Huang's return could threaten American national security, saying the government had no reason to believe his reinstatement posed any security risk.

Trump also said the US Attorney General had confirmed the government had no evidence linking Huang to unlawful conduct.

"The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," Trump said.

The statement followed reports that Huang had been under scrutiny over an alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman reportedly suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to China's intelligence services.

The allegations prompted concerns about possible exposure of sensitive corporate information, although the claims have not established that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.

Despite welcoming Huang's return, Trump urged Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export control regulations.

He said the company needed to ensure it was fulfilling its legal obligations and protecting American national security.

"Separately, Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls," Trump stated.

Nvidia has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee made up of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The company announced that it would recruit a Chief Compliance Officer to oversee compliance matters and report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

It further confirmed that an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue, with the executive committing to cooperate fully.

Huang returns less than two weeks after resignation

Huang's reinstatement comes 11 days after Nvidia announced on November 12, 2026, that he had resigned as President, CEO and a member of the board with immediate effect.

Following his departure, the company appointed its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while beginning the search for a permanent replacement.

However, the board reversed that arrangement on November 23 after unanimously voting to restore Huang to the company's top leadership positions.

Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said the directors remained confident in Huang's leadership and believed his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, business partners and customers.

Huang welcomed the decision, saying he was honoured to return and thanking the board, employees, shareholders and business partners for their support.

Trump concluded his statement by congratulating Huang, Nvidia's board and the American public, extending his message to the rest of the world.

The decision restores Huang to the leadership of the company he co-founded in 1993 and brings an abrupt end to the leadership transition announced earlier in November.