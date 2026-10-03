Muhoozi names Wetang’ula his ‘Mutume’ as he backs Ruto for 2027

President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election campaign has received an open show of support from Uganda’s military chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has singled out National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula as his key ally in Kenya.

Kainerugaba made the declaration on Friday, October 2, 2026, using a post on X to praise Wetang’ula and link the Speaker to Ruto’s push for a second term.

“Now that I have enough Batume in Uganda, I appoint Rt. Honourable Moses Wetangula as my Mutume in Kenya. He will support my President William Ruto’s re-election. Tunataka Second term,” Kainerugaba wrote.

The statement places the Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces directly in Kenya’s growing political conversation as parties and leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kainerugaba described Wetang’ula as his “Mutume” in Kenya while making it clear that he expects the Speaker to support Ruto’s attempt to secure another term.

Wetang’ula has already been vocal about his backing for the President, making the Ugandan general’s remarks a public endorsement of a position the Speaker has repeatedly taken himself.

The National Assembly Speaker has on several occasions urged residents in Western Kenya to support Ruto’s re-election, pointing to what he describes as the development record of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

His message has also included an argument that continued support for Ruto could give Western Kenya a stronger place in future national political arrangements.

Wetang’ula’s position comes as leaders from the region continue to discuss their political direction ahead of the 2027 polls, with questions over alliances and the region’s role in the next administration forming part of the wider debate.

Wetang’ula has emerged as one of the senior leaders publicly campaigning for Ruto to remain in office beyond the 2027 election.

In September, he called on Kenyans to look at the President’s development record as the country moves closer to the polls.

The Speaker has also taken his message to political and public gatherings in Western Kenya, where he has urged residents to support Ruto’s second-term bid.

His support has been framed around the Kenya Kwanza administration’s record, with Wetang’ula maintaining that the government’s achievements should form part of the conversation as voters consider their choices in 2027.

Ruto is seeking a second and final five-year term in the General Election, with his administration’s record and the political alliances taking shape expected to remain major issues in the campaign.

Muhoozi’s message

Kainerugaba’s statement gives his backing for Ruto a regional dimension, coming from a senior Ugandan military official as political activity increases in Kenya ahead of the election.

The Ugandan military chief specifically identified Wetang’ula as the person who would support Ruto’s re-election in Kenya, although his post did not provide further details on what role the Speaker would play.

The remarks also highlight the close attention being given to political developments in Kenya as leaders begin building alliances and mobilising support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

For Wetang’ula, Kainerugaba’s statement comes after a series of his own public appearances in which he has urged Kenyans, particularly in Western Kenya, to back Ruto for another term.

Ruto’s second-term bid is expected to remain at the centre of political activity as the 2027 election approaches, with leaders taking different positions on the President’s record and the alliances that could shape the contest.