Eldoret draws thousands as Kenya celebrates Mashujaa Day in style

Kipchoge Keino Stadium became the centre of national attention on Tuesday as thousands of Kenyans converged on Eldoret for the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations, bringing together colourful displays, military pageantry and a gathering of top government officials and regional leaders.

The stadium was filled with spectators wearing brightly coloured outfits inspired by the occasion, while Kenyan flags dotted the crowds as attendees joined in marking a day set aside to celebrate the people whose contributions have helped shape the country.

The celebrations took on a ceremonial tone as military personnel marched in carefully arranged formations, dressed in red, white and blue uniforms that added to the spectacle at the stadium.

President William Ruto presided over the national event, arriving at the venue after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had made their way to the stadium.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was also among the high-profile guests at the celebrations. He was welcomed by Mudavadi and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, marking the participation of a regional leader in Kenya’s annual commemoration.

Abiy’s attendance brought an international dimension to the occasion, which drew national leaders, invited guests and members of the public to recognise the sacrifices and achievements of Kenyans who have contributed to the country’s history and progress.

Kenyans seated inside Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of the 63rd Mashujaa Day Celebrations, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 20, 2026 — PCS

Ruto arrived shortly after his deputy, with his motorcade travelling through Eldoret town before entering the stadium. Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri received the President upon his arrival.

The Head of State then inspected the military personnel assembled for the ceremony, as the armed forces took part in the formal proceedings marking the national holiday.

The military parade stood out among the day’s attractions, with officers moving in unison as part of the programme. Their coordinated movements, together with the national flags and the colourful turnout, gave the gathering a strong sense of ceremony and national pride.

Spectators filled the venue, creating a lively scene as the country marked the annual holiday observed on October 20. The gathering brought together people from different parts of Kenya to celebrate the individuals whose efforts have contributed to the nation’s liberation, growth and public service.

President William Ruto takes a lap of honour in the ceremonial Toyota Land Cruiser inside Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of the 63rd Mashujaa Day Celebrations, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 20, 2026 — PCS

This year’s celebrations were hosted in Eldoret, a city widely recognised for its contribution to Kenya’s athletics success. The event took place at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, named after the celebrated Olympic champion.

Mashujaa Day provides an annual opportunity for Kenyans to remember those who took part in the struggle for independence and recognise others whose work has contributed to the country’s development.

The occasion also allows the country to reflect on the sacrifices, service and achievements that have shaped its national identity.

In Eldoret, the gathering of thousands of spectators, the presence of senior leaders and the military procession formed the main highlights of a celebration dedicated to honouring Kenya’s heroes and heroines.