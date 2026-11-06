Former Kisii governor James Ongwae named interim USAP leader

Former Kisii Governor James Omariba Ongwae has stepped into a new political role after being named interim leader of the United Super Alliance Party (USAP), with plans to use the outfit to strengthen national unity and give the Gusii community greater influence in Kenya's political negotiations.

Ongwae was formally introduced as the party's interim leader during a ceremony in Nairobi, where he received the instruments of power and pledged to oversee its initial operations as members work towards establishing its political identity.

Addressing the gathering on Friday, the former governor said Kenya needed a political movement capable of bringing people together at a time when divisions among leaders continued to affect national cohesion.

He described USAP as a party open to all Kenyans, saying its mission would go beyond regional interests and focus on the country's wider political and development agenda.

"I have been handed the instruments and this is a new Party which is set to change this country. This is a party for Kenya," Ongwae said.

The new party boss also disclosed that USAP would hold a National Delegates Convention (NDC) before the end of 2026, giving members an opportunity to determine the outfit's political position and possible partnerships ahead of the next General Election.

He said the meeting would provide a platform for delegates to agree on the political direction the party should pursue, including the alliances it could join as the electoral period approaches.

"We are going to have a national delegate convention which is going to happen before the end of this year and we shall decide which alignment we are going to align ourselves with," he said.

Ongwae's announcement places the planned convention at the centre of the party's next phase, with its outcome expected to guide decisions on political cooperation and the organisation's future role in national affairs.

Drawing from his experience in public service, Ongwae said his years in politics had exposed him to the challenges facing different parts of the country and the concerns raised by ordinary citizens.

He challenged political leaders to take governance seriously and ensure that decisions made at the national level reflected the needs and expectations of Kenyans.

"I understand matters in this country and I know the issues Kenyans are getting wrong or right in this country and I ask this country to be governed."

He maintained that the country needed leaders who understood its problems and were prepared to take responsibility for addressing them rather than allowing political competition to overshadow the interests of citizens.

Beyond the national agenda, Ongwae called on the Gusii community to strengthen its political unity, arguing that a divided community risked losing its influence in discussions involving the country's leadership and distribution of political power.

He cautioned that without a common political position, the community would struggle to secure meaningful representation and recognition during national negotiations.

His remarks placed the question of Gusii political unity among the key issues he intends to champion as he assumes leadership of USAP, even as he presents the party as a national platform for all Kenyans.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka was among those who welcomed Ongwae's new political position, congratulating him on his endorsement as the leader of the United Super Alliance Party.

Onyonka recognised Ongwae's place in Kisii's political history as the county's first governor and wished him success as he takes on the responsibility of leading the new outfit.

"Congratulations my brother The First Governor of Kisii County on your endorsement as the Party Leader of the United Super Alliance Party. I wish you all the best in your new role."

Ongwae now faces the task of guiding USAP through its formative stages, with the planned delegates' convention expected to shape its political identity and determine the alliances it will pursue ahead of the next electoral cycle.