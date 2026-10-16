Junet: I skipped Raila’s anniversary because Gachagua was invited
Speaking in Sigor, West Pokot, on October 16, 2026, Junet said he was unwilling to share a platform with Gachagua, whom he accused of promoting tribalism and spreading hatred.
Speaking in Sigor, West Pokot, on October 16, 2026, Junet said he was unwilling to share a platform with Gachagua, whom he accused of promoting tribalism and spreading hatred.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Ramogi said Raila had been the glue that held together communities that felt politically marginalised, bringing them under one roof while maintaining strong connections with larger communities.
His remarks came days after former President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over Jubilee’s leadership to Matiang’i during a meeting with party officials in Nairobi on September 22, ahead of the National Delegates Convention.
The Equitable Party leader Gilbert Marava said the party would restructure its leadership to accommodate Senator Sifuna and his supporters.
Speaking on NTV on Monday, Khalwale said the majority of leaders at the movement’s Saturday retreat agreed to pursue a common political party, while allowing those who preferred other parties to retain their political identities and remain part of the wider formation.
Speaking to the Kenyan community in Portland, Oregon, United States, on Friday, September 11, 2026, Gachagua said the opposition principals had chosen to work through their individual party structures as they prepare to settle on a joint presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election.
A panel headed by Innocent Muganda also cancelled Kenta’s appointment and recognition, giving Jubilee Party the option of conducting a new process to fill the Secretary General position in line with its constitution and other applicable requirements.
The development comes as Orengo openly pushes his own presidential ambitions, setting up the possibility of competition between the two politicians within Linda Mwananchi.
Prof Naituli, however, said political loyalty is not uniform across Kenya. He argued that the Kikuyu have traditionally tended to consolidate around a particular political figure at a given time rather than permanently follow one kingpin
On Uhuru, Winnie acknowledged that the former President had taken a step back from frontline politics but said she would still value an opportunity to engage him.
He also sought to ease concerns over historical political tensions between communities from Mt Kenya and Nyanza, particularly the Luo, saying there was no conflict between the two sides
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Onyonka said the Sh200 million was presented as an initial deposit, with the total amount expected to rise to Sh500 million if he agreed to abandon his opposition stance
The President challenged those seeking to unseat him to explain what they would do differently instead of using slogans such as “one term” and “must go”.
The former vice-president said the country needed to restore confidence among young people, arguing that their sense of hope was closely linked to Kenya’s future
Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso has quit active politics in Kenya, citing voter behaviour, campaign financing hurdles and tribal dynamics, and will now focus on business while remaining engaged only as a voter.
ODM delegates in Nairobi have confirmed Oburu Oginga as party leader and endorsed new deputy leaders, while dropping Senator Godfrey Osotsi, after ratifying National Governing Council resolutions.
ODM chair Gladys Wanga has urged unity, discipline and internal cohesion at a special delegates convention in Nairobi as the party navigates a critical transition after Raila Odinga’s death.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed says ODM posts will only be held by officials ratified by delegates at the Jamhuri SDC, with unapproved positions declared vacant amid an internal Sifuna dispute.
Recent exchanges involving President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua have drawn attention, with both sides accused of using harsh language, including name-calling and body-focused remarks.
Political analyst Herman Manyora warnings come amid heightened political exchanges between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
The Orange Democratic Movement has been struggling to maintain unity since the death of its long-time leader in late 2025. Tensions flared in February 2026 when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) dismissed Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over alleged indiscipline and procedural breaches. Catherine Omanyo’s appointment as his replacement intensified the divisions.
Speaking on Radio Generation, Muluka said the country has drifted from issue-based politics, where parties compete on clear ideas and policy platforms.
In his New Year message dated December 31, 2025, Oginga reflected on the challenges of the past year, noting that 2025 tested the resilience of Kenyans across all sectors.
Leaders in Nairobi are demanding a full forensic investigation into the crash that killed Cyrus Jirongo, citing inconsistencies in the accident report and unanswered questions about what happened.
In a formal appointment letter dated November 11, 2025 and addressed to Dr. Omullo in Berlin, Germany, Senator Oburu said the diplomat would serve as a “key advisor” in advancing ODM’s external engagements and strengthening its global partnerships.
Zein said Kenya’s governance structure has been in “crisis management mode” since independence, with successive political elites using short-term deals and power-sharing arrangements to defuse public pressure for genuine reform.
Speaking on Radio Generation, he compared disruptive leaders to rogue generals in an army and called for a focused, united leadership to steer Kenya’s next phase after years of political turbulence.