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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenyan politics

Dennis Onsarigo predicts coalition politics ahead of 2027 election
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Dennis Onsarigo predicts coalition politics ahead of 2027 election

The Orange Democratic Movement has been struggling to maintain unity since the death of its long-time leader in late 2025. Tensions flared in February 2026 when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) dismissed Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over alleged indiscipline and procedural breaches. Catherine Omanyo’s appointment as his replacement intensified the divisions.

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