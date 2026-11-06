Government pumps Sh18 billion into fertiliser subsidy to boost food production

Kenya has committed Sh18 billion to its 2026/2027 National Fertiliser Subsidy Programme, targeting 1.26 million farmers as the government steps up efforts to boost food production, lower farming costs and improve the country's food security.

The funding is part of a wider agricultural investment plan aimed at making farm inputs more affordable, increasing crop yields and helping farmers cope with rising production expenses and the effects of climate change.

The commitment was announced during the 2026 World Food Day national celebrations held on Thursday at the Tandare Integrated Agriculture Demonstration Centre in Laikipia County.

The event, held under the theme, “Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow”, brought together government officials, farmers, development partners and other agricultural stakeholders to discuss ways of improving food production and building stronger food systems.

Speaking during the celebrations, Acting Agriculture Secretary James Wanjohi, who represented Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said the government remained committed to transforming the agricultural sector and ensuring Kenyans have access to adequate, safe and nutritious food.

Wanjohi said the fertiliser subsidy was among the key interventions aimed at supporting farmers by reducing the cost of essential agricultural inputs and encouraging higher production.

He revealed that the government had subsidised more than 38 million bags of fertiliser since 2022, bringing the cost of a bag down from approximately Sh7,500 to Sh2,000.

The latest Sh18 billion allocation for the 2026/2027 financial year is expected to sustain the programme and extend support to more farmers across the country.

In another intervention targeting crop production, the government has introduced a 50 per cent subsidy on certified maize seed to encourage farmers to plant and improve harvests.

Under the programme, the price of certified maize seed has dropped from Sh300 to Sh150 per kilogramme, offering farmers additional relief as they prepare for planting seasons.

Wanjohi said the government's strategy to strengthen food security also involved expanding irrigation, improving livestock production, investing in agricultural research and digital innovation, and creating better access to markets.

He added that the government was promoting climate-resilient farming practices to help farmers maintain production despite changing weather patterns and the growing cost of agricultural activities.

The measures are intended to strengthen farming communities, improve agricultural output and secure a more reliable food supply for the country.

On livestock production, Wanjohi highlighted the nationwide vaccination campaign targeting 22 million cattle, 23 million sheep and 35 million goats.

He said the exercise was aimed at protecting livestock against diseases, improving animal productivity and safeguarding the livelihoods of pastoral communities that rely heavily on livestock farming.

The campaign is also expected to help minimise livestock losses while supporting the wider agricultural sector and the country's food security efforts.

Wanjohi also praised the cooperation between the National Government and the Laikipia County Government, noting that joint efforts between the two levels of government were essential in delivering agricultural programmes and improving outcomes for farmers.

The national celebrations were attended by Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, Food and Agriculture Organization representative Farayi Zimudzi and International Fund for Agricultural Development Country Director Matteo Marchisio, alongside farmers and development partners.

The event also provided a platform to recognise farmers whose work has contributed to improving agricultural production and strengthening food security.

During the celebrations, Wanjohi presided over the recognition and awarding of outstanding farmers who excelled in different categories, honouring their efforts in supporting food production and the growth of the agricultural sector.

The Sh18 billion fertiliser subsidy allocation, alongside the reduced cost of certified maize seed, livestock vaccination campaign and investments in irrigation and agricultural innovation, forms part of the government's broader plan to increase productivity and build a stronger, more resilient food system.