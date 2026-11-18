The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services has warned individuals, charitable organisations and content creators against exploiting vulnerable children by publishing their photographs, videos and personal stories on social media to solicit donations.

Principal Secretary Carren Ageng’o says the practice violates children's rights to privacy and dignity and exposes them to stigma, discrimination, bullying and exploitation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the State Department for Children Services said it had noted growing public concern over the use of children's images and personal stories for charitable publicity, fundraising and other humanitarian activities.

The department acknowledged the contribution of individuals, organisations and development partners in supporting vulnerable children and families but insisted that such assistance must not come at the expense of children's rights.

"Children's vulnerability should never be used for publicity, fundraising or personal gain at the expense of their privacy and dignity," the statement said.

The ministry called on individuals, organisations, influencers and content creators to stop the unauthorised taking, sharing and publication of children's photographs, videos and personal information.

It warned that exposing children's identities, family circumstances and sensitive personal details could subject them to harm, even where the activities are driven by good intentions.

The department cited Article 53(2) of the Constitution, which provides that the best interests of the child are of paramount importance in every matter concerning them.

It also pointed to Section 27 of the Children Act, 2022, which protects children against arbitrary or unlawful interference with their privacy, family and private affairs, honour and reputation.

Under Section 33 of the Data Protection Act, 2019, processing children's personal data requires parental or guardian consent and must protect and advance their rights and best interests.

However, the ministry cautioned that parental or guardian consent does not automatically justify publishing a child's photograph or personal information where doing so could compromise their safety, dignity or welfare.

Where publicity is necessary and lawful, the department recommended safeguards such as blurring children's faces, using anonymised stories and sharing non-identifying images.

It also urged organisations working with children to establish clear safeguarding policies and ensure personal information is collected and used only for legitimate purposes.

The State Department said it would work with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, law enforcement agencies and other child protection stakeholders to strengthen compliance and public awareness.

Members of the public have been urged to report children in need of care and protection to the nearest Sub-County Children's Office or through Child Helpline 116.

"Protecting children goes beyond addressing their immediate needs. It also means safeguarding their dignity, privacy and future," the statement said.