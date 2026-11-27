KeNHA has announced temporary traffic restrictions along a section of Mombasa Road on Sunday, November 29, to allow the World AIDS Day Half Marathon to take place, warning motorists to prepare for disruptions during the morning hours.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the changes will affect Mombasa Road (A8) between Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange from 6am to 10.30am, a period expected to see movement along the busy corridor disrupted.

In a public notice issued on Friday, November 27, the authority said the traffic adjustments would be necessary to facilitate the 21-kilometre race, which is being organised as part of activities commemorating World AIDS Day 2026.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) between Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange will experience traffic disruption on Sunday November 29, 2026 from 6.00 am to 10.30 am," the notice said.

KeNHA urged motorists using the affected stretch to adhere to the traffic management arrangements and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed to guide road users during the event.

"KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site," added the notice.

The advisory, issued by KeNHA Director General Engineer Luka Kimeli, comes ahead of the annual World AIDS Day observance on December 1, which is marked globally to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses, support people living with HIV and renew efforts to tackle the epidemic.

The half marathon forms part of this year's activities leading up to the commemorations, with the temporary traffic arrangements intended to accommodate participants while managing movement along the affected road section.

Mombasa Road is one of Nairobi's busiest transport routes, serving motorists travelling to and from the Central Business District, the industrial area, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and neighbouring suburbs. The planned disruption could affect motorists using the corridor during the scheduled hours.

KeNHA is a State corporation established under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and operates under the Ministry of Roads and Transport. It is mandated to develop, rehabilitate and maintain national trunk roads classified as S, A and B roads, which connect major cities, ports, border points and key economic centres across the country.

The authority is also responsible for highway planning, design and supervision, road safety and quality standards, road asset management and protection of road reserves.