Kenya confirms third Ebola case as 127 contacts placed in quarantine

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a third case of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease) in Kenya, involving a 65-year-old woman who is a close relative and primary contact of the first and second patients.

In a press release dated October 16, 2026, Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the woman had been in quarantine since October 6 and was isolated after developing fever, a sore throat and malaise.

Laboratory tests conducted at the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory confirmed that she had contracted the disease.

“She has since been transferred to the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU), where she is receiving supportive care from our trained health workers,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the patient’s quarantine allowed health officials to identify the infection early, improving her chances of recovery while reducing the risk of further transmission.

“Having been in quarantine, she was diagnosed early and is currently receiving supportive care, improving her chances of recovery while limiting risk of further spread of the disease,” the statement said.

The ministry added that quarantine had also protected other family members and the public from possible exposure to the virus.

The second patient remains stable and is responding well to supportive care, the ministry said, and pledged to provide updates on the progress of all reported cases.

Despite the latest case, the government maintained that the risk to the general public remains low, citing the absence of evidence of community transmission.

Of the 130 contacts identified by health officials, 127, representing 97.7 per cent, have been traced and placed in quarantine. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the remaining three contacts.

The ministry said the contact-tracing rate was above the global benchmark of 85 per cent considered necessary to break the chain of transmission.

It warned that additional infections could still emerge among quarantined contacts before their monitoring period ends, but said it would detect and treat such cases promptly.

To strengthen preparedness, the government has distributed personal protective equipment, infection prevention and control commodities, and public health screening equipment to all 28 high-risk counties and points of entry.

The supplies are intended to better protect health workers and strengthen infection prevention measures at quarantine centres, health facilities, and entry points.

Screening measures have also been intensified at Kenya’s international airports. Travellers arriving from 10 high-risk countries must complete a digital surveillance form before boarding and present the resulting QR code to port health officers upon arrival.

The ministry reported that, cumulatively, it had screened 685,027 people by October 15, 2026, since the outbreak began in May.

The government maintained that Kenya remains open for business, with no restrictions imposed on travel, trade or public gatherings.

The ministry urged members of the public to remain vigilant, noting that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected or deceased person, rather than through the air.