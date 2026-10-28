KFS to digitise import and export permits for forest products

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) will move the processing of import and export permits for regulated forest products to an electronic platform from October 31, 2026, ending the corresponding manual procedures at its offices.

The transition will be implemented through the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS), using the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP), in a joint initiative by KFS and the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade).

In a notice on Wednesday, the two agencies said the change would affect importers, exporters, transporters, customs and clearing agents, partner government agencies and members of the public involved in the trade of regulated forest products.

“Effective October 31 2026, the processing of KFS import and export permits for regulated forest products shall be undertaken electronically through TFP. The corresponding manual processes at KFS offices will no longer apply,” the notice stated.

The agencies said the move was intended to streamline trade procedures, improve transparency and traceability, and enhance the efficiency of service delivery.

The transition is being undertaken in line with the Head of Public Service Circular Ref. OP/CAB/9/83A dated June 4, 2019, which guides the implementation of electronic government processes.

Under the new arrangement, several KFS services will be integrated into the digital platform, including the No Objection Letter, also known as the Master Permit, applications to import forest products, export applications, and associated permits and fees.

The affected products include timber, plywood, sawdust, whithies, charcoal, bamboo, veneer, resin and myrrh, also known as gum.

Other products covered by the transition include tamarind, baobab, Gum Arabic, turpentine oils, rosin, resin acids and other regulated wood products.

The agencies noted that the products would remain subject to applicable KFS regulatory controls and Harmonised System (HS) codes, which are used to classify goods in international trade.

Stakeholders involved in the affected transactions have been advised to familiarise themselves with the electronic processing arrangements before the deadline to avoid disruptions when applying for permits.

“All affected stakeholders are advised to familiarise themselves with the electronic processing arrangements and ensure that KFS import and export permit transactions are conducted through TFP from the effective date,” the notice stated..

The transition means businesses and agents handling regulated forest products will need to use the digital platform for the relevant permit applications and payments rather than relying on the corresponding manual procedures at KFS offices.

KFS and KenTrade said the digitisation initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve trade facilitation by reducing paperwork and the need for physical visits to government offices.

The agencies also expect the electronic system to strengthen transparency and revenue collection while supporting the timely clearance of regulated forest products.

“KFS and KenTrade remain committed to strengthening trade facilitation through digitalisation, reducing paperwork and in-person visits, improving transparency and revenue collection, and supporting the timely and efficient clearance of regulated forest products,” the notice stated.

The new arrangement takes effect on Saturday, October 31, 2026, when electronic processing through the Trade Facilitation Platform becomes the applicable procedure for the covered KFS import and export transactions.