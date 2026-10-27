Kenya targets year-end launch of locally developed snake antivenom

Kenya could have its first antivenom specifically developed for snake species found in East Africa ready by the end of 2026, as researchers intensify efforts to improve treatment for snakebite victims.

The Kenya Institute of Primate Research (KIPRE), in partnership with Nairobi Enterprises Limited (NEL), is spearheading the project to develop a locally adapted treatment for Kenya and other countries in the region.

The progress was highlighted during a budget oversight visit by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health to NEL on Monday, where members, led by Chairperson James Nyikal (Seme), received an update from NEL Managing Director Rajan Dhanani and a KIPRE delegation headed by Director General Peter Mwethera.

“We are committed to conducting world-class biomedical research and fostering scientific innovation that improves the health and well-being of Kenyans and the region,” Mwethera said.

He told the committee that the research team expects to have the antivenom ready by the end of the year.

Mwethera explained that the product would be tailored to venom from snake species found in East Africa, addressing concerns that some imported treatments may not adequately neutralise venom from local snakes.

“The antivenom will be specific to the region. Right now, the antivenom we have is developed outside the continent, and sometimes it is not effective because the snakes found here are different. That is why we are working on our own product. We will no longer need people to come to hospital with dead snakes to get effective treatment,” he said.

The committee welcomed the initiative, noting that locally driven biomedical research could help address gaps in access to effective treatment for snakebites.

Members also pledged to support KIPRE through budgetary allocations to advance the research and development of solutions to public health challenges.

“Kenyans are waiting for an effective and cost-effective antivenom. You can count on our support as a Committee as you come up with innovative scientific solutions to challenges facing the public,” Nyikal said.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, Kenya records more than 19,000 snakebite cases annually, resulting in over 1,000 deaths, highlighting the need for accessible and effective treatment.