Kindiki warns leaders against mobilising youth for political violence

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned political leaders against mobilising young people to engage in violence, saying the government and community elders will not tolerate attacks, destruction of property or public disorder.

Speaking during a public engagement rally at Kinyona Shopping Centre in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County, on Friday, October 9, 2026, Kindiki called on leaders to focus on development and avoid political exchanges that could divide communities.

He said leaders should demonstrate their contribution to development instead of using public meetings to insult opponents or encourage hostility among supporters.

“Whenever someone comes to Kinyona, they should not begin by insulting others. They should tell the people their development record and explain what they have done for the people of Kigumo and Kinyona,” Kindiki said.

He challenged politicians to explain which roads, water projects and electricity connections they had helped secure for residents.

“After presenting their development record, if they feel it is necessary to engage in political exchanges, that is their choice,” he said.

“However, we cannot allow leaders to mobilise young people to attack one another simply because they hold different political opinions. That is unacceptable because it takes us backwards.”

Kindiki said elders from Kiama Kia Ma, the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Njuri Ncheke and Kiama Kia Mbeere had warned against political violence and pledged to condemn leaders responsible for disorder.

“The elders have also asked me to convey a clear message: any leader who promotes violence, disrupts our peace or destroys public and private property will face their condemnation,” he said.

He added that leaders should promote unity and concentrate on addressing challenges affecting their constituents rather than engaging in divisive politics.

“A leader must provide solutions to the problems facing the people,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President’s remarks came as he urged local leaders to focus on development priorities, including roads, water, markets, electricity connections and agricultural earnings.

He commended Murang’a leaders whom he said had remained focused on serving residents despite what he described as pressure to engage in unproductive political disputes.

Kindiki also announced firm action against sellers of illicit alcohol and drugs, warning that the government would pursue those distributing poisonous alcoholic drinks that endanger lives.

“On illicit alcohol, we cannot allow drinks laced with poison to be sold to our people,” he said.

“Alcohol that leaves a young person lying in a ditch for two weeks is not alcohol; it is poison, and it is death.”

He said the government would arrest those selling such products before they caused further harm to young people.

“I have announced that the government will take firm action against those selling poisonous alcoholic drinks and illicit drugs that harm the health of Kenyans, cause deaths and damage the reproductive health of our people,” Kindiki said.

He said the government could not allow the continued sale of alcoholic drinks that he claimed damaged the reproductive capacity of young people.

“If we allow this to continue, we will be destroying our nation,” he said.

The Deputy President’s warning against illicit alcohol came alongside his call for leaders to protect young people from practices that could undermine their health and future.

He said the government would not permit the sale of dangerous alcoholic products that could cause deaths or damage the health of consumers.

Kindiki also urged residents to cooperate with security officers and other authorities in maintaining peace and preventing violence.

His message to political leaders was that competition for public support should be based on development records and proposed solutions rather than insults, intimidation or attacks against people holding different political opinions.

He said the government wanted communities to remain united and focused on development, while elders had made clear their opposition to violence and the destruction of public and private property.