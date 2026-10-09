Trump administration targets ICC with sweeping sanctions

The Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it wants to restrict the tribunal's resources and ability to operate.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures, which include a ban on US entities making transactions with the ICC, were intended to defend US sovereignty. He accused the court of seeking to prosecute Americans.

The ICC said the measures were an assault on the rule of law and the foundations of the international legal order.

The announcement comes just hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

US President Donald Trump has criticised the Nobel committee's choice of winner this year and last, after having expressed a desire to receive the prize himself. He criticised Pillay for being part of a panel that accused Israel, as well as Hamas, of war crimes during the October 7 conflict.

The US says the ICC has no jurisdiction over it because it never ratified the statute establishing the court. However, the tribunal has investigated US actions elsewhere.

Rubio said Trump would not allow the ICC to prosecute Americans, adding: "Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC."

The US sanctions will prevent American companies from providing goods or services to the ICC, including banking and software services.

Rubio said Washington had delayed imposing the sanctions in the hope that the ICC and its member countries would address US concerns. He said the measures had been structured to allow other countries to negotiate a possible solution.

He also called on US allies that are ICC signatories to rein in the institution.

The ICC said the sanctions were intended to disrupt its work and intimidate those who cooperate with it, but insisted it would not be deterred.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised the court, including over its investigation into the actions of US forces in Afghanistan, a probe it has since deprioritised.

It has also criticised the ICC for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.