Senator Karanja dumps UDA, picks DCP ticket for Nakuru Governor race

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has charted a new political path after leaving the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to pursue the county’s governorship on a Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Karanja announced her decision on Friday, October 9, during a gathering in Nakuru County, saying she had been encouraged by residents to leave the Senate and seek the county’s top executive position.

She explained that the decision came after listening to the people who elected her, adding that their views played a key role in determining her next political move.

The senator maintained that her political choices must reflect the wishes of the electorate, whom she credited with giving her the mandate to serve in public office.

“I know very well that you people are my employers. You are my bosses. Even if I went to the Senate, my party leader knows very well who employed me. It is you people who employed me,” Karanja said.

She also used her appearance at the gathering to signal her departure from UDA and her entry into DCP, pointing to the green outfit and ring she wore as a sign of her new political affiliation.

“You can see I have today dressed in green. My clothes and even my ring are all green, and from today I will vie for that seat under DCP,” she declared.

Karanja’s announcement puts her on a new political course as she prepares to compete for the Nakuru governorship, having previously secured her current position through UDA.

She joined the ruling party in January 2022 before winning the Nakuru senatorial seat in the August 2022 General Election. Her decision to leave the party comes as politicians begin positioning themselves for the 2027 polls.

Her exit also follows another announcement by a legislator who has decided to part ways with the ruling party.

On Thursday, October 8, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba declared that she had left UDA, saying she would not seek an elective seat or campaign for the party.

Wamuchomba cited disagreements with some members of the ruling party, particularly over remarks by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale that she said targeted the Mt Kenya community.

The two announcements come as political leaders make fresh decisions about their party affiliations and future electoral plans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

For Karanja, the focus now shifts to her bid to become Nakuru governor, a move she says follows appeals from residents who want her to take up leadership at the county level.